States prepare for the 3rd phase of the vaccine; key to 2nd wave limitation: Experts

States set up new inoculation centers, amassed additional doses of vaccines and trained workers to deal with a potential increase in beneficiaries as India opened Covid-19 immunization for all citizens over the age of 45 from Thursday, marking a milestone in the countries’ fight against the rise of infections.

Experts say the third phase of driving the first phase was aimed at front line workers and the second to those over 60, or over 45 with contemporary illness is essential because getting the shooting pace will determine if vaccinations can control the second wave of cases. The early stages were followed by a slow distribution, indentation problems, vaccine reluctance, and misinformation.

The Center urged Union states and territories to identify low vaccine coverage pockets, particularly in districts reporting an increase in new infections, and to take corrective action. The Chief of the National Health Authority and the COVID Vaccination Empowerment Group, President RS Sharma, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with health secretaries, NHM mission directors and immunization officials from all countries and UT. States were also urged to focus on storing vaccines and reducing their consumption.

In Maharashtra, which is boosting growth, officials said they did not immediately plan to add more centers to the 3,000 functional locations. The state has 33 million people over 45 years old.

Despite the inoculation capacity of more than 3 loop beneficiaries each day, our average vaccination is 2.5 loops. This means that we can get an additional number of beneficiaries from the new group from the stage starting tomorrow. If necessary, we will increase the number of centers with the permission of the central government, said an official from the health department.

In Uttar Pradesh, vaccination will start at all health centers, medical colleges, government hospitals, community health centers and primary health centers. The state has 4,500 vaccination sites, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

Read also | Covid-19 vaccination machine expands, 50m set for both shootings by May 15

Officials in Bihar said he was left with about 800,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as he prepared to vaccinate 18 million people over the age of 45. The state decided to increase vaccination centers from 1,700 to 2,500.

With 8 lakh doses of the remaining vaccines, the Center has pledged to send an additional 8 doses of vaccines on April 2, said Manoj Kumar, executive director of the state health society, Bihar. Given the shortage, the state is rolling out vaccines from cold chain points under performance in districts where vaccine use was more prevalent.

Punjab said it will vaccinate in seven days and will use every government health center. The state has about 7.5 million people over 45. Neighboring Haryana said she plans to inoculate 200,000 people on the first day at 2,000 sites. In Madhya Pradesh, the state government set up 3,500 centers to inoculate 350,000 people every day. We review vaccination every day and if necessary, the centers will be enlarged, said Santosh Shukla, state immunization official. There are 14.5 million people in the state over the age of 45.

Uttarakhand said it will focus on the capital Dehradun and Haridwar, where Mahakumbh is starting on Thursday. We will focus on districts where more Covid cases are reported such as Haridwar and Dehradun. We have plenty of centers and if the need arises we will increase the centers, said Kuldeep Singh Martoliya, Uttarakhands in charge of immunization. The state has 2.5 million people over 45 years old.

Read also | As of today, vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 45

Andhra Pradesh aimed to vaccinate 10 million people over the age of 45, and State Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said the vaccination would take place at 1,500 randomized primary health care centers. In Telangana, the shootings will be administered at 935 vaccination centers. Fifty people over the age of 45 are expected to be vaccinated from April 1, said state health director G Srinivasa Rao.

Odyssey Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi said while vaccinating street vendors, meat and fish vendors, bus and bus drivers, school and college teachers, salon and barber shop employees and security guards will have priority. He said the state has 11.6 million people over 45. The state will vaccinate them in 1,200 countries.

In Assam, no additional vaccination centers have been opened. The state has 4,948 government facilities and 289 private hospitals registered to vaccinate people. The existing ones would be enough to meet the demand. In the coming days, we are planning to expand vaccination to ensure that all qualified people get vaccinated as soon as possible, said Munindra Nath Ngatey, director, health services (family welfare), Assam.