International Transgender Viewing Day: What You Need to Know | World News
The American conscience is evolving. Slowly, laws are following suit, providing more inclusive and protective policies as previously assumed gender norms have been found to be restrictive and inaccurate. Recent Gallup polls show that a large majority of Americans support LGBTQ rights, and this support is growing. A majority of similar-sized Americans supporting basic LGBTQ rights protections support transgender people who want serve in the army. However, there are still widespread divisions over the rights of transgender individuals to do something so simple and necessary. use a bathroom.
Gender identity protections are often included with sexual orientation, however transgender individuals join with a gender other than that assigned at birth, which has nothing to do with sexual orientation. Transgender individuals can be gay, bisexual, lesbian, couples, heterosexual or something.
In the same way homosexuality was once considered a psychological disorder, transgender individuals have faced a similar stigma. It was not until 2019 that the World Health Organization stopped considering gender identity disorder a diagnosis of mental health. At the federal level, they draft laws that protect an individual’s gender identity in the workplace discrimination in illegal employment. Before The Supreme Court ruled on marital equality between individuals of the same sex, had little national protection for the LGBTQ community. However, within this same-sex marriage law there is very little for transgender individuals in particular, and there are many other areas, including housing, the right to adoption, and medical care, where states have failed to add provisions to protect the well-being of transgender individuals.
State laws vary widely, and a number of states have little or no protection in the country. Many have not enacted laws that actively discriminate against LGBTQ individuals, but lack laws specifically designed to protect the rights of transgender people. Some states even have laws that further facilitate discrimination, including 39 states that allow the use of ea homosexual protection / panic in court. Panic protection panel of legal strategies that,according to the American Bar Association, seek to partially or fully justify crimes such as murder and assault on the grounds that the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity is to blame for the defendant’s violent reaction. The so-called conversion therapy, a scientifically discredited and controversial practicewith marked negative health consequencesseeking to turn LGBTQ people into heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations is still legal in 30 states.
Stacker compiled a list of transgender protection laws in each state, mainly using data from Movement Advancement Project (MPA), a non – profit research program that gathers various resources to further extend the right treatment to all people.
