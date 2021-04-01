Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE | Second Phase Survey in Bengal, Assam; Murder of worker at Trinamool





from Online desk Polls began at 7 a.m. Thursday for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram site, in the second round of West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security, officials said. Voting is taking place in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in nine countries each in the Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, eight in Bankura and four in South 24 Parganas. Long queues were seen outside the polling stations, where voting will continue until 6.30 pm. More than 75 weak voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are fixed on Nandigram where Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee is running against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. TMC and BJP are competing in all 30 countries, while CPI (M) is in contention in 15 and its alliance partners in Sanjukta Morcha, Congress and ISF, are competing in 13 and two places respectively. Nandigram, the agrarian constituency falling in the Purba district of Medinipur, rocked the powerful Left regime during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2007. However, this time it will see a prestige battle between Banerjee and Adhikari, once a key member of Trinamool and the State Cabinet. READ ALSO | ‘Time to fight together against BJP’s attack on democracy’: Mamata writes letter to Opposition Of the 30 seats that will see Thursday’s vote, 23 were won by the IMC in the 2016 assembly elections, five by the Left Front and one by Congress and the BJP. In Lok Sabha 2019 polls, BJP made massive measures in the region dominated by the Jangal Mahal tribes and the Medinipur belt clearing all five places. Along with Bengal, voting began in Assam for 39 seats in the second phase The fate of the 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters at this stage. Among those running in the election at this stage are five outgoing ministers and the outgoing Vice President. READ ALSO | If we were to call the head of the BJP, you have the right to do so: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Liberal People’s Party (UPPL) are fighting in six and three seats respectively. Within the Grand Alliance, Congress is competing in 28 seats, AIUDF in seven and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) in four. The newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is competing in 19 countries. (With PTI entries) Here are some articles to look at: In 2021, Nandigram offers a small, microcosmic view of West Bengal politics as it is now being played. Nandigram people are divided, writes former TNIE journalist Santwana Bhattacharya. By Assam, in an exclusive interview for TNIE H Khogen Singh, prominent Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi talks about the anger of people against the ruling BJP government over the passage of the controversial Citizenship Change Act (CAA).

