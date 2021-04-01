NFL International Games: FA Confirms Talks With Jacksonville Jaguars On Wembley Games | NFL News





The Jacksonville Jaguars can host NFL games at Wembley Stadium in addition to four international matches from 2022 agreed by the NFL owners on Tuesday; The Jags have played one game at Wembley every year since 2013 except 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic



The Jacksonville Jaguars played a game at Wembley for the 2013-19 season and want to add more The Football Association has confirmed to Sky Sports News that it is in talks with the Jacksonville Jaguars about staging NFL games at Wembley Stadium. It follows the announcement Tuesday that NFL owners have approved the extension of the NFL regular season to 17 games and have pledged to boost the international games from 2022. The FA said: “We remain in ongoing, positive discussions with the Jacksonville Jaguars about hosting the next games at Wembley Stadium, so they are unable to comment further. “The FA maintains good relations with the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars enjoying over a decade of playing at Wembley Stadium.” The previous deal to host the NFL expired at the end of 2020, after the last game of the International Series played at Wembley saw the Houston Texans beat the Jags 26-3 in November 2019. 5:44 The last international match played in London was Houston’s victory over Jacksonville at Wembley in November 2019 The last international match played in London was Houston’s victory over Jacksonville at Wembley in November 2019 The Jaguars, owned by Shahid Khan, have played one game each year at the England national stadium since 2013 and had agreed to play two regular-season games at Wembley in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to cancel. all international matches last year. In a statement, the team said: “The Jaguars do not currently have an agreement with the NFL or Wembley Stadium to play a home game for the season in London. “Our annual home games in London have strengthened our exclusivity, helped build relationships between Jacksonville and UK businesses, and created the Jaguars as a team to follow and support in London, the UK and across Europe. “For those reasons and much more, we hope that the Jaguars’ tradition of playing a home game every season in London can continue into the future. We continue to have discussions with the Football Association and staff at Wembley Stadium, where “The experiences have always been great.” Khan has said it before Sky Sports that Wembley Stadium is the only place the Jaguars would play games in the UK and he had an offer to buy the admitted venue in 2018 before the deal finally fell through. The NFL has a deal in place with Tottenham to host at least two regular-season games a year at their stadium until 2025 and on Tuesday, the league told Sky Sports News that any game the Jaguars would voluntarily play in the UK would be in addition to the agreement reached yesterday for the NFL to play four international games in the 2022 season







