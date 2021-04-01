Australia marks the quietest fire season in a decade

The current fire season has seen half the number of calls in the state of New South Wales, to 5,500, as last season, NSW Rural Fire Service said on Wednesday. This season, only 31,000 acres (76,600 acres) of land were burned across the state, compared to 5.5 million acres (13.6 million acres) during last season’s Black Summer fires.

Less hazardous fire conditions were supported by a La Nina weather model, which saw Australia record its wettest weather in four years and coldest in nine – though it also had its downsides to causing massive flooding. in parts of the east coast of the country.

“Today marks the official end of the quietest fire season in more than a decade, a welcome and stark contrast to last year,” RFS said in a social media post.

Fires this year engulf nearly half the World Heritage-listed island of Fraser, home to the world’s only sand-growing tropical forest off the country’s northeast coast. In the state of Western Australia, fires burned more than 70 homes.