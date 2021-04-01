



TDOV is a day dedicated to honoring and empowering the lives of transgender and non-binary people.

Today, transgender and non-binary people around the world will be celebrating International Sight Transgender Day. With transgender visibility in the US at an all-time high in politics, media and sports, today is a day for allies and advocates to show up and show support. Here’s what you need to know. How did it start? Transgender Viewing Day (or TDOV) was founded in 2009 by Rachel Crandall, a Michigan-based transgender activist and CEO of Transgender Michigan. It started as an awareness day to celebrate the successes of transgender people and gender non-conformists and is an important day for the LGBTQ community. WHEREAS Transgender Remembrance Day (or TDOR) is held annually on November 20 to commemorate transgender people who have lost their lives as a result of anti-transgender violence, TDOV is a day dedicated to honoring and empowering the lives of transgender and non-transgender people. The day is celebrated every year on March 31st. The importance of transgender representation Today it illustrates the importance of transgender representation around the world, especially as transgender people and people who are not gender compatible face risks every day. According to a recent Gallup poll, 11.3 percent of LGBT adults identify as transgender, but when it comes to media representation, there are only 29 transgender characters in mainstream broadcasts, cables, and broadcasts, according to media protection organization GLAAD. For the third year in a row, the GLAAD Studio Responsibility Index also reported no transgender characters in a major film. Transgender rights are human rights, and I urge every American to join me in raising the value and dignity of transgender Americans. Together, we can eradicate discrimination and give our nations the promise of freedom and equality for all. # TransDayofVisibility – President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2021 Here’s why it matters: Recent polls show that a quarter of people in the US say they personally know someone who is transgender, which means that most Americans learn about the transgender community from what they see in the entertainment media. Because of this, Thote GLAAD, it is imperative that the entertainment media understand it well when talking about transgender stories. How to be a good ally Here are some ways to support the transgender community today: Ask for stories from transgender creators. Look for authentic stories and media that have been created by the transgender community, such as Transgender Film Center, a non-profit organization that supports transgender filmmakers and their projects. Call your local LGBTQ center. See what kind of help they need, whether volunteering or offering a service you are good at. Educate yourself. Allies can begin by learning the basic terminology surrounding the transgender community. For example, people often confuse sexual orientation and gender identity. There are many sites online that share tips on how to be a good ally. Many transgender people are happy to discuss their experience, but allies should not always assume that this is the case. There they are so many resources out there to help you if you want to learn more about the community and how to be supportive. KERETU JAN MMM SHUM M WNYRA T TO GET NEWS FOX61 Download the FOX61 APP News iTunes: Click here to download Google Play: Click here to download Broadcast live YEARS: Add channel from Shop YEAR or by requesting FOX61.







