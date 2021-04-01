Chief of military personnel on indefinite leave amid sexual assault investigation – National

Another senior leader of the Canadian Armed Forces has stepped down amid allegations of sexual misconduct sparked a military investigation, the Department of National Defense confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement to Global News, the department said Deputy Adm. Haydn Edmundson, who serves as the army’s chief of staff, is on indefinite leave as the Canadian National Investigation Service (CFNIS) examines the allegations.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are very concerned about these allegations and, above all, are concerned about the well-being of the victim who has borne this burden for 30 years,” the statement read.

The department said the matter was referred to CFNIS by Acting Chief of Defense Staff Lt.-General. Wayne Eyre.

Read more: The military faces ‘accountability’ for misconduct but no details on action yet: Monsef

The story goes down the ad

The investigation opened after CBC News first reported that Edmundson was being accused of raping a female subordinate officer in 1991.

Former military member Stphanie Viau told the CBC she was a 19-year-old administrator when she was sexually assaulted by Edmundson, who was a lieutenant commander at the time, aboard the HMCS Provider while stationed in Pearl Harbor.

Viau said the attack came days after Edmundson allegedly exposed her genitals to her.

Global News has not supported the claims or spoken to either Viau or Edmundson.

Trends Ontario government moves to activate 4-week ’emergency brake’ in province, COVID-19

OPP finds missing baby in eastern Ontario forest for more than 3 days ‘alive and well’

The allegations are the most serious to be filed against a senior member of the military since Global News first reported allegations of misconduct against former defense chief of staff General Jonathan Vance on February 2nd.











1:17 Trudeau says he did not personally know about Vance 2018 claims





Trudeau says he did not personally know about Vance 2018 claims



Three weeks later, Vance’s successor, Adm Art McDonald, resigned in response to a specific allegation of sexual misconduct against him.

The story goes down the ad

The two men are now facing military twin probes.

Vance has denied all charges against him, while McDonald has not commented publicly since he stepped aside.

The allegations against numerous senior officers and the way such allegations are handled and investigated have plunged the military into a crisis as more women come forward and others leave the protest.

Eyre, who preceded Edmundson as chief of military staff until Edmundson takes office in 2019, announced last week that Operation Honor – the army’s campaign to end sexual harassment within its ranks – will be shut down.

“Operation Honor has culminated, and so we will close it, reap what has worked, learn from what has not worked, and develop a deliberate plan to move forward,” he said.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef told Global News on Wednesday that the military was facing an account “of sexual misconduct. However, she did not provide any details on the work she is doing with Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan to address the issue. .

Sajjan has faced calls to resign amid surveillance of how he handled an indictment against Vance that was shared with him in 2018.

With files by Amanda Connolly