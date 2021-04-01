Trudeau pushes back against Premier Ford criticism of federal vaccine procurement

OTTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford’s accusation that the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by the federal government is a joke.
Trudeau took a bag at Ford during a Liberal virtual fundraiser Wednesday night with Procurement Minister Anita Anand, who is responsible for providing vaccines to Canada.
He praised Anand for doing “an incredible job” that has resulted in Canada receiving millions more doses ahead of schedule.
Indeed, Trudeau said the country is on track for “most Canadians” to inject at least one dose of the vaccine “by the end of June so we can have a better summer.”
So far, wary of further production disruptions like those that delayed the supply of vaccines to Canada in February, Trudeau has not been willing to exceed his promise of several months that all Canadians who want a vaccine will get one in the end. of September.
Earlier this week, Ford blamed the federal government for failing to provide enough doses on a reliable calendar for the fact that Ontario has distributed vaccines unevenly in the province. Some cities, including Ottawa, have complained that they are not receiving a fair share of the available per capita doses.
“We do not have enough vaccines from the federal government and that is a joke,” Ford complained, accusing the Trudeau government of “dropping the ball mainly.”
But Trudeau said of Wednesday’s fundraiser that “one of the easiest things to do is try to point fingers and deviate.”
While he may receive criticism, Trudeau said, “I want to take a moment to defend you, Anita.”
He said he promised all prime ministers “many, many months ago” that Canada would receive six million doses by the end of March. That promise was met with some skepticism, he added.
“I said, ‘No, no, Doug, you can count on this, we’ll take them because Anita told me we would do it,'” Trudeau said.
“Well, I think at some point he may have a point that we did not get six million doses by the end of March. We will have about 9.5 million doses by the end of this week.
“We are beyond the six million doses we have promised.”
Earlier Wednesday, in a joint federal-provincial announcement to fund a vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, Ford declined to expand its criticism of COVID-19 vaccine procurement.
“Are we going to have some changes as a big family? Of course we are,” he said, preferring to focus on how the three levels of government working together have worked since the pandemic hit in Canada more than a year ago first.
By Wednesday night, however, Ford was posting on Twitter that Ontario received 809,000 more doses of vaccine in March than promised.
“That’s 809,000 Ontarians who could have gotten a shot, but no. We need more vaccines!”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 31, 2021.
