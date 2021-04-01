TIGERS POINTS ANOTHER CCAC WINNER AGAINST TRR TRNITY INTERNATIONAL





Men’s football |

WHEELING, Ill. – The Tigers depend heavily on this match against Trinity International as Max Jasper collects his 14th goal of the season and Mike Giannota scores eight shots away from goal. Starting the match, Mike Giannota (SO / Nieuw-Vossemeer, Netherlands) had to make two early receptions to keep his goal clear. That would have been a busy day for the ONU goalkeeper, but luckily the Tigers attack was on the other end of the pitch. Max Jasper (SO / Assen, Netherlands) continued to build his excellent form this year with a goal in 38th minute Alongside Jasper in midfield, Edgar Pani (SR / West Chicago, Ill.) had a strong showing in the first half of the game with three shots on goal. Then, as the half approached, Alec Thornburg (JR / Okemos, Mich.) Took advantage of a chance to score, coming out of the corner of a corner kick. With this second goal of the day, the Tigers would roll in the first half with a two-zero lead. First part: ONU 2, TIU 0 In the second half, the Trojans went on the offensive and were able to get a goal back within the first 15 minutes. Wasshtë counted as an ONU own goal, but the Trojans sent four shots towards the goal leading to their advance. A one-goal lead was very close to comfort for the Tigers, so they immediately turned to attack. Holden Devore (FR / Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Nick Kilian (FR / Germany) took charge today in the corner kicks and created some chances for their team. However, the Tigers could not take advantage of their set pieces, and they would end up waiting until the last five seconds of the match to get their goal to secure the game. It was James Lynch (FR / Aurora, Ill.) Who scored the final blow of the day in the final moment of the match to strengthen another Tigers victory. GAME VITALS Results: Olivet Nazarene – 3 | Trinity International – 1 Record: Olivet Nazarene – 9-3-1 (6-3-1) | Trinity International – 3-6 (2-6) Location: Trinity International University Wheels, Ill. | Wheeled park STAT tracker WHAT IS EXPECTED FURTHER? Saturday, April 3rdthe third The Tigers will host a match against Saint Ambrose University. The game will be played at 13:00 CT at Ward Field. This game will also be marked as Seniors Day. * ONU streaming network: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/olivet/ –HIM-HER-IT– Contact: Brenten Couch, Sport Information GA, [email protected]

