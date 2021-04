EU ministers vow Syria ‘war criminals’ will not go unpunished – EURACTIV.com

EU foreign ministers insisted on Wednesday (March 31st) that they would demand “responsibility” from the Syrian government as well as from jihadists and other armed groups over alleged war crimes committed since the 2011 uprising they sank the nation in civil war. “Our countries are committed to ensuring that war criminals and torturers will not go unpunished,” the 18 ministers said in a statement. joint statement published on the website of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the last 10 years nearly 400,000 people have been killed and more than six million forced to flee the country to escape “countless human rights violations,” ministers said. Russian-backed President Bashar al-Assad has also been accused of using chemical weapons in violation of international law as he regained control of the country. “Full light must be shed on this decade of atrocities,” the ministers said. “We continue to call for the International Criminal Court to be allowed to investigate alleged crimes committed in Syria and to prosecute the perpetrators.” Cases have already been raised in some European countries on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows suspects to be tried outside the territory of the place where the crimes were committed. A German court in February convicted a former Syrian intelligence agent of collaborating in crimes against humanity in the world’s first court case. The statement comes after international donors pledged $ 6.4 billion in aid to Syria and thousands of refugees in neighboring countries, losing the $ 10 billion target sought by the UN. The need for help has grown on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the value of the Syrian pound, which has led to rising food prices. Efforts have stalled to find a lasting peace deal to end a conflict that has raised world powers against each other and spurred the rise of the Islamic State group. European countries insist they will not spend money on a wider reconstruction in Syria until Assad commits to a genuine political process to resolve the conflict. Chizhov: Syria is ready, the time for the EU to intervene In an extensive interview Wednesday (November 22nd), Russia’s ambassador to the EU discussed Syria and other conflicts, the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, his country’s relations with Turkey, and the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency.

