Asia’s first ‘travel bubble’ opens between Taiwan and Palau





(CNN) More than a year after Covid-19 was first unveiled, Asia’s “travel bubble” has finally kicked off. Palau Islands and Taiwan have opened a reciprocal travel lane, allowing residents of both countries to travel without quarantine back and forth, provided they follow certain instructions. The bubble, which Palau is calling a “sterile corridor,” began on April 1st. The first flight, to Taiwan’s China Airlines, is scheduled to depart Taipei Taoyuan International Airport at 2:30 p.m., and will arrive in Palau at 7:30 p.m. local time. Palau is an hour ahead of Taiwan. The rules for participation are strict. Passengers on the first flight had to show up at the airport five and a half hours earlier in order to be tested for Covid-19 on site. Passenger test results were expected to arrive by 1:00 p.m., at which point they would get all clear to start boarding. And this is not the only limitation. Prospective vacationers must join one of the six government-approved tourist groups and be required to adhere to strict itineraries. Relevant governments have lists of approved attractions and hotels, while wearing masks in public is mandatory. Tour itineraries include trips to Palau’s famous “jellyfish lake”, a boat cruise on Lake Yamanaka, snorkeling opportunities (which include lessons for newcomers), and a visit to Chang Causeway Park (known as as the smallest national park in the world), kayaking, an afternoon tea experience, a mud bath at the Milky Lake (famous for its ornamental mud) and shopping. A typical four-day package costs TWD75,000 ($ 2,600), while a five-day itinerary is around TWD95,000 ($ 3,300). Passengers on the inaugural Taiwan-Palau flight gather at Taipei airport before their trip. Sam Yeh / AFP / Getty Images But not everyone is happy with the news – or at least with its consequences. China considers self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory and strongly opposes any claim to the contrary. As a result, only 15 countries and territories – including Palau – have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. “I want to emphasize that the one-China principle is a recognized norm of international relations and a universal consensus that the vast majority of countries in the world agree, accept and practice. Respecting the one-China principle is the tendency of people’s hearts.” said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release on March 29. Low case numbers, minimal risk Both islands have done an extraordinary job of keeping Covid-19 away. Taiwan reported 1,022 cases and only 10 deaths, while Palau had zero. Palau, which is home to about 18,000 people, launched an ambition vaccination program in January In November 2020, a planned bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong collapsed at the last minute when coronavirus cases have sharpened in the last city. According to local Taiwanese media, the island is seeing a bubble similar to Guam.

