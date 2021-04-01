



SALEM, NH, March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Standex International Corporation (“Standex”) (NYSE: SXI) today announced the launch of Enginetics Corporation, its jet engine component business at Enjet Aero, LLC, a private aerospace component manufacturing company, for roughly $ 11.5 million with cash. Enginetics generated roughly $ 9 million in revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Standex expects to incur non-cash payments related to relocation, including goodwill charges in the third fiscal quarter of 2021. Standex expects pre-tax payments, including transaction costs, to vary from $ 14.5 million to $ 15.5 million with approximately $ 13 million attributable to goodwill and other intangible assets. “Today ‘s sale of Enginetics enables our Engineering Technologies Group to focus on the highest growth and margin margin opportunities of its core business solutions serving space, commercial aviation and end – end defense markets. “Our significant financial flexibility and strong balance sheet continue to position us very well to pursue an active pipeline of organic and inorganic opportunities and further foster profitable growth. The transaction will also be immediately accredited to our operating margin,” commented the President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar. “We believe that Enjet’s management and complementary business will be beneficial to Enginetics customers and employees. I want to thank Enginetics employees for their dedication and contributions to Standex,” Dunbar concluded. Seale & Associated acted as Standex’s exclusive financial advisor in the transaction. About Standex Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Science, Engineering Technology and Specialized Operations Solutions United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company website at http://standex.com/. Statements looking forward Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Judicial Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified using future terminology for example. “should”, “may”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “evaluate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “continue”, or similar terms or variations of those terms or negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company’s business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those expected or currently expected. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and demand for our products and services worldwide; adverse or unforeseen legal judgments, fines, penalties or remedies; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including exchange rate fluctuations and the inability to repatriate foreign currency; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and extent of economic downturn on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in automotive, construction, aerospace, transport, food service equipment, consumer equipment, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower cost competition; the relative mix of products that affect the boundaries and efficiency of operation in some of our businesses; the impact of the raw material and the costs of the highest component, especially steel, certain materials used in electronic parts, petroleum-based products and refrigerant components; an inability to realize expected cost savings from restructuring activities including the effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity improvements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures and the implementation of weak enterprise production techniques; the potential for losses associated with exiting the business or stripping businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the expected savings from the global source of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and economic conditions as a result of the current and threatened increase in trade tariffs; the inability to achieve the expected benefits of acquisitions and the inability to effectively consume and integrate such acquisitions and to achieve the synergies envisaged by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product ingredients; the ability to redesign some of our products to continue to meet evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; and our ability to increase production output to meet demand; and possible changes in future pension fund requirements. Furthermore, any statement that looks to the future represents management estimates only from the day it was made and we should not rely on those that represent management estimates at any later date. While the Company may choose to update future statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically waive any obligation to do so, even if management estimates differ. SOURCE Standex International Corporation Similar links www.standex.com

