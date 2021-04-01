Covid widened the gender gap, it will take 135 years to close





The World Economic Forum predicts that it will now take 135.6 years to achieve gender equality as the pandemic turned the world upside down, delaying parity by about 36 years. Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum, told CNBC that “100 years of global gender equality were no longer good enough and now (are) 136 years globally.” “The pandemic has had a massive impact and has essentially greatly affected the progress made in the past,” she told CNBC’s Capital Connection on Wednesday. If businesses want to have the creativity and innovation that will bring them out of the crisis, they need variety, and so they need to think of it as a business investment as well. Saadia Zahidi managing director, World Economic Forum One reason why the gender gap has widened is that the sectors hit hard by Covid-19 are mostly employed women. “Whether it’s travel and tourism that is closing globally, or the consumer and retail sector that has been affected in so many countries, these are big employers of women,” Zahidi said. A mother and her daughter watch as speakers address the crowd at a demonstration against the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold | Getty Images News Getty Images Another factor is that many women took on additional responsibilities at home during school closures when schools closed. “It then meant a kind of ‘double shift’ for women,” she said. WEF said data from market research firm Ipsos suggest this “dual shift” of paid and unpaid work contributed to an increase in stress, anxiety about job security, and difficulty in maintaining a balance between life and work. The role of governments and companies Zahidi said governments have a “critical role to play” in closing the gender gap. For example, she said authorities could invest in infrastructure to care for children and the elderly, which would help because such responsibilities fall on women in “traditional” homes. Employers can also help women lose relative job losses and lower employment levels in backward industries, she added. “If businesses want to have the creativity and innovation that will bring them out of the crisis, they need diversity, and so they need to think of that as a business investment,” Zahidi said.

