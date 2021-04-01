New Zealand businessman guilty of child abuse images





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was beginning a process of confiscation of the honor, which requires approval from Queen Britains Elizabeth II. Brierley faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when convicted. He was caught with some images in his luggage at Sydney International Airport in 2019 and authorities later found out more at his home in Sydney. One of his guilt statements has to do with pictures of young girls in sexually suggestive poses. Another relates to a data storage device found in his home that allegedly contained more than 1,600 images of child abuse. Brierleys’s attorney has challenged the number of images in question and the two sides have yet to present an agreed set of facts in Sydney court. A police prosecutor dropped 14 more charges after Brierleys pleaded guilty. Now 83, Brierley in the 1970s and 80s executed a series of aggressive business maneuvers that boosted Brierley Investments Ltd. in one of the largest corporations of nations. His profile had faded somewhat after the stock market crash in 1987, but he continued to make business deals in New Zealand and at his new home in Australia. The NBR business publication ranks Brierley as among New Zealand’s 100 richest people, with an estimated net worth of $ 220 million ($ 153 million). He has donated an undisclosed amount of money to his former high school, Wellington College. The school said following the guilty plea, it has begun removing all billboards with the Brierleys name on them, which includes a theater and sports field. The court has not yet set a sentence date. Brierleys bail conditions require him to live in his Sydneys exclusive Point Piper. Following the sentence, he will be added to the New South Wales State Child Protection Registry for at least eight years. Brierley, who appeared weak in court and walked with a cane, did not respond to reporters’ questions about his prayers and his lawyer could not be immediately asked for comment. Denise Ritchie, a longtime activist against sexual violence against women and children, said she welcomed the Arderns move to remove Brierley’s chivalry. New lives have been irreparably damaged as a result of this predatory behavior, Ritchie said. This is a hateful trade in child rape and bullying fueled by male demand. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos