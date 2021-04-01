West Bengal Elections Phase 2 Direct Voting Updates | 16% voter turnout by 9am

Everyone is watching from Nandigram on Thursday, where TMC supreme supreme Mamata Banerjee is embroiled in a fierce prestige battle with BJP’s opponent, Suvendu Adhikari, in the second eight-stage West Bengal assembly elections.

The survey is being conducted amid strict COVID-19 guidelines in nine Paschim Medinipur locations, eight in Bankura, four locations in the South 24 Parganas and nine locations in Purba Medinipur – Suvendu Adhikari. The nandigram falls within the Purba Medinipur district.

The Election Commission has declared as sensitive all 10,620 voting booths in 30 constituencies distributed in four districts where voting is taking place.

Here are the live updates:

11.20 am

Mamata stay for the whole day, TMC complains that agents are not allowed in some booths

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to stay in her war room in the Reyapara area during polls Thursday in the Nandigram assembly constituency where she is locked in a fierce prestige battle with her confidant, turned into BJP Suvendu Adhikari opponent .

She is monitoring the situation in the high-profile constituency, where voting began at 7 a.m. as local IMC leaders complained about their election agents being barred from entering several booths, according to party sources.

Meanwhile, TMC claimed that its voting agents were threatened by BJP in various booths in Nandigram Block 2.

“Our agents were not allowed to enter some polling booths in Nandigram Block -2. Voters have also been barred from exercising their exclusivity in some areas. We will file complaints with the EC,” said an IMC leader.

BJP, however, denied these allegations. – PTI

11.00 am

The BJP worker was found dead in Nandigram

A BJP worker was found hanged at his home in Nandigram in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, sparking tension in the area amid high-profile elections here, police said.

Uday Dubey was found hanged at his home in the Bhekutia area of ​​Nandigram in the morning, they said.

Dubey was under tremendous stress as it was receiving threats from TMC after attending a street show of superstar Mithun Chakraborty who campaigned in the area in support of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari on March 30, BJP leaders claimed.

He could also have been hanged to death by TMC “goons”, they claimed.

However, TMC denied the allegations and hit BJP for political pleasure for one death.

“Dubey killed himself because of a family problem,” a senior TMC leader claimed.

10 a.m.

The state has registered a voter turnout of 16% by 9 a.m. in the 30 polling stations.

9 o’clock in the morning

The TMC worker was stabbed to death in Keshpur, Bengal

A Trinamool Congress worker is suspected of being stabbed to death in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday, hours before voting began in the area, police said.

The incident caused tension in the area, which has a history of political violence.

The Election Commission said a report had been requested by district authorities regarding the incident.

Forces have been deployed to the site to control any further fires, police said.

8.30 am

Mamata will lose, Suvendu claims after the vote

BJP heavyweight candidate Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari cast his ballot shortly after polls began Thursday morning.

Riding a bicycle, Mr. Adhikari went to Bar Nandanayak Primary School around 7.30am to cast his vote.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was confident Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is running in the election against him from the Nandigram country, would lose the polls.

“I have a very old relationship with the people of the area. I have a personal relationship with almost every person on Nandigram. Very confident I will win the election,” said Mr. Adhikari. “Whole villages have come out to vote in favor of BJP,” he added.

Mr Adhikari said he went to the polling booth on a bicycle as the road was too narrow for a car. – PTI

8 a.m.

The Prime Minister urges people to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in West Bengal to strengthen the festival of democracy.

“By encouraging the people of West Bengal in whose countries the voting is taking place today to vote in record numbers,” he wrote on Twitter. – PTI

7 p.m.

The poll starts for 30 countries in the second phase of Bengal

Polls began at 7 a.m. for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram site, in the second round of West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security, officials said.

Voting is taking place in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Long queues were seen outside the polling stations, where voting will continue until 6.30 pm

The TMC and BJP are contesting all 30 countries, while the CPI (M) is at loggerheads in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two countries respectively, they said. – PTI

Prohibition orders placed in the Nandigram constituency

The Election Commission has issued restraining orders under Section 144 of the CrPC throughout the Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal on Wednesday.

A senior official of the polling body said that the EC has also carried out air surveillance in the area with the help of a helicopter in view of the sensitivity of the area and people who are not Nandigram voters are prohibited from entering it, the official said.

“Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high-profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari (of BJP). We want to ensure that the rule of law is not violated and people can vote freely without fear,” he told officer PTI.