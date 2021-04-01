Beijing CanSino Biologics Inc. of China said the efficacy rate for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine may decline over time although it should still have a rate of 50% or more five to six months after inoculation.

A second blow given to trial participants six months after their first injection could provide substantial protection, Zhu Tao, CanSinoBIO’s chief scientific officer, said in an online presentation late Wednesday.

“A boost six months later led to a seven-fold to 10-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels, so we expect in this case the efficiency to reach over 90%,” Zhu said, although he warned that more data was needed. of clinical trial for more accurate assessments.

The company in February reported provisional data showing that stroke was 68.83% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease two weeks after vaccination, but the rate dropped to 65.28% after four weeks.

February data reflect a shorter time frame after inoculation, Zhu said.

The vaccine has been approved in China, Pakistan, Hungary and Mexico.

CanSinoBIO is also planning a clinical trial in China for an inhaled version of the vaccine.

