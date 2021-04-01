‘Stop it’: PNG minister attacks Facebook for COVID misinformation, says damaging vaccine plans





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Papua New Guinea’s health minister says misinformation spread on Facebook was the biggest threat to its COVID-19 vaccine plans, saying the social media giant should take steps to stop it. . Photograph Photograph: The Facebook logo is reflected at a point on a syringe needle in this illustrative photo taken on March 16, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines have become so ingrained that even health care workers are reluctant to take aim, Jelta Wong said in an interview with an Australian think tank that aired online Thursday. Facebook is our biggest conspiracy theory platform, Wong said in a speech at the Lowy Institute, adding that people should not rely on information on Facebook to guide their access to vaccines. Facebook has a lot of influence here. They are supposed to have programs where they stop these kinds of things. Facebook should take responsibility for this and stop it. Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The company, however, has been vocal about its efforts to remove coronavirus misinformation as well as promote public health and government accounts as reliable sources of information. Wongs comments come as false claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus and vaccines spread on social media platforms during the pandemic. Distrust in PNG is extremely deep-rooted, local public health leaders say, undermining recovery prospects for the island country where infections have increased. To allay vaccine concerns, Wong, PNG Prime Minister James Marape and several other public figures received the AstraZeneca vaccine this week. It was an attempt to show our people, especially our health workers, who (have) a series of issues about the vaccine … that we got it and came out normal, Wong said. PNG, a country of 10 million that was administered by Australia before gaining independence, has so far received 8,000 doses of vaccine from Australia’s supply. India has promised another 70,000 doses, while China has delivered 200,000 doses to its citizens living in PNG. PNG had recorded just under 6,000 cases and 60 deaths as of Tuesday, the latest available figures show. But Australia says the overall figure underestimates the scale of the crisis as the island does not conduct mass testing. PNG has put in place a series of blocking measures amid concerns that growth will strain its health system beyond capacity. Reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by Himani Sarkar

