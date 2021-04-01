US, Philippines discuss Chinese herds in South China Sea | Border Dispute News

Senior officials from the United States and the Philippines discussed their concerns over ongoing Chinese activities in the disputed South China Sea during a phone call Wednesday, the White House said, amid reports that Chinese militia ships had come out of the waters where the Philippines have sovereignty.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Philippine National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon agreed that the United States and the Philippines will continue to work closely together to respond to challenges in the South China Sea. according to a White House statement.

Sullivan underlined that the United States stands with our Philippine allies in adhering to the rule-based international maritime order and reaffirmed the implementation of the US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty in the South China Sea, the statement said, attributed to National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horny.

Discussions followed the reports Wednesday that a fleet of ships from the Chinas naval militia, which was the subject of a diplomatic row with Beijing last week, has now been deployed to an even wider area within the exclusive Philippiness economic zone (EEZ).

In a statement, Manila said it reiterates its assertion of the sovereignty of the Philippines, and the sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the surrounding islands and sea lanes, and expresses deep concern about the continued illegal presence of ships which have not been withdrawn. and have remained in the area.

The Philippines calls on China to immediately withdraw these ships bearing its flag.

The statement added that shipbuilding and the formation of massages in the area are dangerous for navigation and the safety of life at sea.

Last week, it was discovered that up to 200 boats, believed to belong to the Chinese militia, were dumped at Uthun Reef, approximately 320 kilometers (175 nautical miles) west of Palawan Island and within the Philippine EEC as determined by the International Court of Arbitration .

More dotted ships

Manila had previously ordered Beijing to withdraw ships, calling their presence in the area, also referred to as the Western Philippine Sea, an incursion into its sovereign territory.

China, which claims almost the entire South China Sea, has claimed the boats are fishing boats sheltered from bad weather.

Manila insists they are from the Beijing naval militia, which is often accused of conducting covert military operations in the area.

Further Philippine air and naval patrols this week registered 44 Chinese-flagged ships left in the boomerang-shaped tire, said a military force tasked with monitoring the disputed waters.

About 210 boats were now filling reefs and other islands in the area, he said.

The Philippine military said it could not confirm whether 92 ships spotted at Chigua Reef and 84 at Gaven Reef were part of the original fleet.

Beijing often invokes its so-called nine-line line to justify its claims over most of the South China Sea and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling in The Hague that ruled the allegation had no basis.

The Chinese ships, believed to be manned by Chinese naval militia personnel, were spotted Saturday at Whitsun Reef, which is within the exclusive Philippiness economic zone [Philippine Coast Guard viat Reuters]

In recent years, China has transformed reefs in the Spratly archipelago into artificial islands by installing marine and aerospace equipment and supplies.

One of them is Mischief Reef which the Philippines also claims where the task force said four Chinese navy ships were seen during patrols.

In a social media post Thursday, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin also reiterated that every feature within the Philippine EEZ was ours, even those with Chinese structures. Sustainability and vintage of structures do not matter, he added.

Locsin is expected in Beijing this week for a scheduled meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Philippine military said Wednesday that its aircraft also received a radio challenge from the Chinese military during a reconnaissance mission.

Philippine media aboard the flight over Whitsun Reef reported that the plane was told by the Chinese that it was approaching a Chinese reef and had to leave in order to avoid any movement that could cause misunderstanding.

The Philippine Army responded by saying it was continuing on its flight path as planned, as it was conducting a patrol inside the Philippine EEZ.

Several countries, including the US, have expressed concern about renewed tensions in the region. The US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty obliges both parties to support each other in the event of an external incursion.

Canada, Australia, Japan and others have also expressed concern about China’s intentions.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, China and Vietnam have competing territorial claims in the South China Sea, a major global trade route that is also rich in natural resources.