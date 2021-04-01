



Beijing (Reuters) – Model Zhou Li took to the stage amid applause after appearing on the runway at China Fashion Week with a backing that has political overtones: a bouquet of cotton plants. As for Im, I think Xinjiang cotton is my girlfriend, my love, which means I am very grateful she has brought me such happiness, Zhou, 56, told Reuters after her appearance on Tuesday in Beijing. Zhou, chief designer and founder of Chinese fashion brand Sun-Bird, is a patriotic supporter of a boycott targeting several major Western clothing brands in China that have expressed concern about allegations of rights abuses in Xinjiang province. She said her outfits at Tuesday’s show, which featured soft minimalist designs with antique Chinese drawings and characters, used exclusively Xinjiang cotton. For our Chinese models, I certainly have the right to support the Xinjiang people, she said. H&M, Burberry, Adidas and Nike are among those hit by the consumer boycott in China after their comments on allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang reappeared on Chinese social media last week. The backlash has put brands in a difficult position given the importance of the market in China, where news and social media are tightly controlled by the Communist Party-controlled government and patriotic campaigns targeting foreign brands are common. First, as everyone knows, these are false statements (from brands), said 19-year-old fashion model Zhao Yinuo outside the event. But of course I can not comment much on this because it involves political issues. I have a sense of national pride, she said. The European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada last week imposed sanctions on Chinese officials, accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with its own sanctions against lawmakers and academics. Xinjiang produces about 20% of the world’s cotton. Some scholars and lawmakers say Xinjiang authorities use coercive work programs to meet the seasonal needs of cotton collection. China vehemently denies the allegations and says all work in Xinjiang is consensual and contract-based. I can not believe that our Chinese Communist Party would ever do such a thing, said a 19-year-old student with the surname Li at the fashion event. Our nation is very united. Reporting by Cate Cadell and Nanlin Fang; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

