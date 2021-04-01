Doctors appreciate the importance of BMI in health outcomes

We hear a lot about the worldwide obesity epidemic and the health consequences of diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol and more. A normal weight is seen as essential to good health and this has spawned a weight loss industry.

However, the relationship between body weight and health is complex and experience has shown that all of our intense concentrations in weight loss do not usually make people healthier. Some doctors are now moving from a weight-focused model to one that describes healthier behaviors regardless of whether such behaviors reduce body weight. This approach is review by Virginia Sole-Smith at Scientific American (July 2020).

Let me point out that I am writing this article as basic information for your overall review. Anyone concerned about body weight should discuss the matter with their doctor before deciding what action to take.

In the early 20th century life insurance companies collected data linking shorter life expectancy to higher body weight. In the 1970s, research implicated dietary fat in heart disease and the introduction of the modern body mass index (BMI) system. BMI measures body fat based on weight and height and is widely used to categorize health by weight.

BMI is your weight in kilograms divided by the square of your height in meters. BMI less than 18.5 is underweight; 18.5 to 24.9 is normal; 25 to 29.9 is overweight; 30 to 34.9 is obese 1; 35 to 39.9 is overweight 2; 40-plus is overweight 3. This classification system is probably very unforgivable in categorizing people as overweight and mildly obese. Despite my delightful slim profile, my BMI is 25.8, near the end of the overweight range!

BMI is easily measured, which encourages its widespread use, but is not a very reliable measure of body fat. Arnold Schwarzenegger had a BMI of 31 (obese 1) at the top of his career in bodybuilding, despite having very little body fat his BMI reflects his abundant dense musculature.

Waist ratio in the middle

A better measure of fat is the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR), which measures your belly fat. Measure your perimeter as you exhale, circling a tape measure around your waist at the level of the belly button. Make a thigh measurement at the largest perimeter around the buttocks. Excess fat is indicated by WHR greater than 0.8 for women and greater than 0.9 for men.

Excess belly fat is classified as particularly undesirable because it is close to the blood supply to vital organs in which it is easily released. It is associated with negative consequences associated with overweight, eg diabetes and high blood pressure.

In addition to its higher and lower levels, BMI is a poor predictor of mortality, and research cited by Sole-Smith shows no increased risk of mortality for overweight and obese people compared to people with BMI. whose are in the normal range.

Many studies show that human behavior has a greater impact on mortality than body size. In one large study researchers tracked people’s BMI and four lifestyle habits over a 14-year period. They found that, regardless of BMI class, people lived longer when practicing one or more of the four healthy habits of non-smoking, moderate alcohol consumption, eating five or more servings of fruits / vegetables each day, and exercising 12 or more than once a month. The more healthy habits are practiced, the greater the effect.

Aerobic exercise is a particularly powerful enhancer of the adverse effects of obese fat, but weak but inappropriate strokes. In fact, getting enough aerobic exercise is probably the single most effective practice any of us can take to improve our overall health.

Overweight is definitely a negative health factor, which correlates with a wide range of poor health conditions. And body weights at both ends of the BMI scale are serious conditions that require urgent medical intervention. But the overall relationship between weight and health is complex, and overweight is just one factor, albeit an important one, of the many factors that underlie the underlying causes of the disease at the intersection of genetics, lifestyle habits, and environment.

Sole-Smith warns against a weight-focused approach that focuses heavily on weight loss to address health problems. This approach can do more harm than good by focusing primarily on losing weight before prescribing evidence-based treatments for specific conditions, for example diabetes.

Some / many physicians are now persuaded to move from the weight-focused model to focusing on embedding healthy behaviors. Finally, the latest book Modern Culture and Welfare, edited by Catherine Conlon (Veritas Publications), has interesting insights into diet, weight, and exercise.

William Reville is an emitus professor of biochemistry at UCC