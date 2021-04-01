The government cuts small savings scheme rates to 1.1 percent

The government on Wednesday cut interest rates on small savings schemes, including the NSC and PPF, by up to 1.1 percent for the first quarter of 2021-22 in line with declining fixed deposit deposit rates of banks.

The Public Providence Fund (PPF) interest rate has been reduced by 0.7 percent to 6.4 percent while the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will now earn 0.9 percent less to 5.9 percent.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are announced on a quarterly basis.

Interest rates on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year starting April 1 and ending June 30, 2021, have been revised, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The interest rate on the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme also declined rapidly from 0.9 percent to 6.5 percent. Interest on the senior scheme is paid quarterly.

For the first time, the interest rate on savings deposits has been reduced by 0.5 percent to 3.5 percent from the existing 4 percent per year.

The steepest decline of 1.1 percent was in one-year deposits. The new rate will be 4.4 percent compared to 5.5 percent at the moment.

Similarly, two-year fixed deposits will earn 0.5 percent less to 5 percent, the three-year time deposit rate will decrease by 0.4 percent and the five-year time deposit rate will be lower by 0.9 percent. percent to 5.8 percent.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Girl Child Savings Scheme will offer 0.7 percent lower interest rate at 6.9 percent during the first quarter of next fiscal.

The annual interest rate in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) decreased by 0.7 percent to 6.2 percent from 6.9 percent.

While announcing the quarterly setting of interest rates in 2016, the finance ministry had said that the rates of small savings schemes would be linked to the yields on government bonds.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept static interest rates for the fourth time in a row at 4 per cent for inflation concerns.