Rich nations can not force others to target Net Zero: RK Singh





The developed world should not push others to adopt ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions, said union minister RK Singh, insisting that countries like India cannot be “stopped” from using the resources needed for progress. Singh, who deals with the ministry of energy, new and renewable energy, was speaking at a virtual inter-ministerial summit at Net Zero hosted by the International Energy Agency on Wednesday. That comment comes ahead of the climate conference or COP26 in Glasgow, UK in November. Developed nations will declare their Net Zero target years during COP26. Net Zero means that there is a balance in carbon emissions versus savings emissions. Negative net emissions mean that saving is more than emissions. China has announced that it will reach Net Zero before 2060 and the UK has kept 2050 as the target. He has also passed a law on Net Zero emissions. India does not have a zero target. “The developed world already occupies 80 percent of the carbon space. Now you have to give space to others to develop, for example, 800 million people are still without electricity in Africa. It has nothing to do with us (India); we have investments. It is about those places. You can’t say you came to zero – no, I’m sorry. These countries need to be developed and that development will need steel, cement, etc. You can’t stop them, “Singh said. Developed nations should not talk about Net Zero, but focus on removing carbon from the atmosphere they add. “The net negative is what they need to talk about,” Singh said. “Countries, their per capita emissions are 4-6 times the world average, they have to tell us when they lower it. We are listening by 2050-60 they will become carbon neutral but the years are far away. If people continue to release in the same way, the world will not survive until then. What you will do in the next five years is what we want to know. We do not know which countries were able to fulfill their commitment given at the early COP conferences, “he said, adding” 2060 sounds good, but it’s just that – a pie in the sky. “ Singh said India will exceed the targets it set during the last COP21 in Paris in 2015. He said India has emerged as the fastest growing renewable energy capacity in the world and the country has no problems with finances. “If we add hydropower to solar, wind and renewable energy sources, we will touch 525 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. We are the only major economy in the world whose operations in the energy transition are in line with keeping the temperature rise below freezing, “said Singh, adding that some energy efficiency programs in India have reduced the country’s GDP emission intensity.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to be committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos