New minimum wage rates take effect today – discover your new hourly wage

The minimum amount that employers have to legally pay their staff is increasing today with two million workers set to watch their hourly rates rise in the back of it.

New national living standards and the minimum wage took effect at midnight on April 1, giving workers an incentive amid a period of Covid hardship.

The new levels were recommended by the Low Payment Commission early last year, the organization that calculates rates on behalf of the Treasury.

This comes as official government figures show that 4.7 million people are still at work with the vast majority of young people often the highest paid.

This is because many tend to work in retail and hospitality – the sectors among those hardest hit by pandemic restrictions.

Affects anyone who is at the most basic salary level
(Image: Getty Images)

The new rate for the traditionally higher National Living Wage includes 23- and 24-year-old workers for the first time and equates to a supplement of 345 per year for a full-time employee.

The increases will see workers aged 23 and over pay 8.91 per hour instead of 8.72.

For 21-22 year olds, the hourly rate increases to 8.36, and to 6.56 for those aged 18 and 20 years.

Under-18s and practitioners see the level rise to 4.30 per hour.

Overall, the 2.2% increase is double the NHS staff offered and above the inflation rate the rising cost of living.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This increase will help millions of families in every corner of the country as it supports businesses as we prepare to safely reopen our economy and build better from the pandemic.

“I will urge all workers to check their payroll package to make sure they are getting what they owe and remind employers of their duty to pay the correct wage.”

However, anti-poverty campaigns suggested the commission was very polite to businesses that are removing staff every day.

They called for tariffs above 10 per hour.

Young people have been statistically most affected by Covid in terms of salary
Trade Union Congress Secretary-General Frances O’Grady said: “Those who expect a good pay rise today have been left out of the government’s decision to return to the full raise promised to them.

“TUC analysis shows that one in three key workers earns less than 10 per hour.

“It can make it difficult for them to pay the bills and put food on the table.

“Ministers should receive a minimum wage of up to 10 hours to stop millions of working people from living in poverty,” she concluded.

National Living Wage is the hourly rate for those aged 25 and over and working in Britain.

The minimum wage – which applies to those aged 16 and over – will also increase from April.

“Taken together, these minimum wage increases are likely to benefit about two million people,” Sunak said.

What is the difference between national living and the minimum wage?

National Living Wage is the hourly rate for those aged 25 and over and working in Britain.

All other workers fall below the minimum wage.

Both norms are a legal requirement.

How much is the national minimum wage rising in April 2021?

Wages will increase for all workers on 1 April 2021.

Students will have to be paid (at least) 4.30 per hour, under-18s 4.62 per hour, under-20s 6.56 per hour and 21-22-year-olds 8.36 per hour. Those aged 23 and over must be paid a minimum of 8.91 per hour.

21-22 years old? 8.36 per hour

Age 18-20 years? 6.56 per hour

Age 16-17 years? 4.62 per hour

Students? 4.30 per hour

Some may have a higher increase because their employer is a member of the ‘Wage of Life’ foundation.

This is a special set of fees set by Living Wage Foundation. It is also reviewed annually.

It is based on what activists trust workers must to win (factorization in inflation and so on). Many employers – such as supermarkets – have chosen it in its favor over government guidelines and therefore pay more to their workers.

The Living Wage currently stands at 9.50 per hour in the UK, or 10.85 if you live in London. Tariffs apply to all those aged 18 and over.

From universal credit to enterprise, employment rights, travel updates and emergency financial assistance – we have all the great financial stories you need to know now.

Subscribe to our Mirror Money newsletter here.



