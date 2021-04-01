Country Report on Asylum Information Database (AIDA): UK Update 2020 – United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland





Published a new analysis of the asylum system in the UK Analytically published the latest analysis of the asylum system in the UK, including all relevant statistics and policy developments. The report is part of Asylum Database, a project coordinated by the European Council on Refugees and Migrants which aims to provide up-to-date information on asylum practice in 23 countries. MB report provides a comprehensive overview of the asylum procedure, gathering together relevant facts and figures about refugees and asylum seekers in this country. Despite the disproportionate attention to how asylum seekers arrive in the UK, statistics show that overall, applications fell during 2020. This year’s report includes the latest immigration statistics covering 2020 and describes the changes made to new policy and jurisprudence throughout the year, as well as signals some of the changes made in late 2020 due to the UK is no longer regulated by EU law. Most notable of these was the conclusion of the UK’s involvement in Dublin III, which enabled participating States to transfer asylum seekers from one country to another, either to reunite families or to return responsibility in the first place to EU to register their presence. There was a huge increase in requests from the UK to transfer people as the deadline approached, although actual transfers were less than in previous years, presumably due to travel restrictions in relation to Covid. The Covid-19 changes also form an important element of the report: a distinction is made between interim policy changes due to pandemic and long-term reform. The main parts of the research by NGOs also present, as well as summaries of relevant reports by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration and parliamentary committees, including many comments on the status of asylum housing. Judith Dennis, Policy Manager at the Refugee Council and author of the report, said: “We are very proud to contribute to the asylum database, which provides an extremely comprehensive overview of the refugee protection situation across Europe. “This is the fifth such report that we have drafted and the main picture remains very much the same; we get a smaller number of people than many other European countries, but we fail to make timely decisions and provide inadequate support. for many waiting to hear their fate.Some of our policies and practices are favorably compared, but there is a lot of inconsistency here and the government is too slow to act when evidence of problems is highlighted, such as standards in accommodation and poverty experienced by people after having refugee status. “Instead of blaming refugees for the way they arrive and making bold and fantastic proposals for future arrangements, the government should focus on fixing its home and providing immediate protection for those who need it. “

