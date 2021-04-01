A step towards justice for the 26-year civil war in Sri Lanka?

In March 2021, The UN Human Rights Council adopted Resolution 46/1 establishing a new accountability process to collect, analyze and store evidence of international crimes committed in Sri Lanka for use in future prosecutions. The Sri Lankan government opposed the resolution.

Resolution 46/1 was created to revive talks over human rights violations committed during the 26-year civil war that ended in 2009. A conflict that was marked from persistent and serious human rights violations and abuses on both sides, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence affecting Sri Lankans from all communities. Thousands of children were systematically recruited and used as fighters and in other roles by [Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)] and other armed groups, Muslim and Sinhalese communities were forcibly expelled from the North and civilians were indiscriminately killed in terrorist attacks on public places and transported by LTTE.

A Sri Lankan army soldier stands guard near the area where a suicide bomber detonated his explosives … [+] inside the empty church of St. Anthony on the first anniversary of the bombing of Easter Sunday 2019, in the capital Colombo on April 12, 2020, as the country remains under indefinite curfew as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19 coronavirus in place. (Photo: LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP via Getty Images) AFP through Getty Images



Among other things, Resolution 46/1 calls on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to gather, consolidate, analyze and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes. serious human rights violations or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, to advocate for victims and survivors, and to support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in the Member States, with competent jurisdiction.

This may be the right step towards justice as all last year’s efforts have failed. Indeed, a 2015 resolution on Sri Lanka (resolution 30/1), supported by Sri Lanka, promised to provide a process that would ensure justice, accountability, reform and reconciliation. This was followed by positive steps towards strengthening democratic institutions and opening up the democratic space, including civil society and the media. However, the situation has changed during the years of intervention and after the political events of 2018 and the terrorist attacks of Easter Sunday in April 2019. In 2019 Sri Lanka unilaterally withdrew from resolution 30/1. This is when the discussion about justice and accountability has stalled.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Recent years have seen Sri Lanka worsen the human rights situation and the increased risk of future violations. In January 2021, KB reported that Sri Lanka’s failure to address past violations has significantly increased the risk of recurrence of human rights violations. He added that: Nearly 12 years after the end of the war, domestic initiatives for accountability and reconciliation have repeatedly failed to produce results, deepening impunity, and exacerbating victims’ distrust of the system. Sri Lanka remains in a state of denial of the past, with efforts to seek the truth interrupted and top State officials refusing to make any acknowledgments of past crimes. This has a direct impact on the present and the future. Failure to implement any vetting or comprehensive reforms in the security sector means that the state apparatus and some of its members credibly implicated in the alleged serious crimes and human rights violations remain in place. The 2015 reforms that provided more control and balance in the executive branch are back, further destroying the independence of the judiciary and other key institutions. The beginnings of a more inclusive national discourse that promised greater recognition and respect and reconciliation with minority communities have been reversed. Far from achieving the guarantees of non-repetition promised by resolution 30/1, the current trajectory of Sri Lanka creates the stage for the repetition of policies and practices that created serious human rights violations.

The UN further identified emerging trends that have profoundly changed the environment for reconciliation, accountability and human rights, as well as the achievement of the 2030 Agenda. These include: i) the militarization of civilian government functions; ii) change of constitutional protection measures; iii) political impediment to responsibility for crimes and human rights violations; iv) majority and exclusionary rhetoric; v) overseeing and hindering civil society and reducing the democratic space; and vi) new and deteriorating human rights concerns. The UN reported patterns of deaths in custody, the use of torture and other ill-treatment, and extrajudicial killings by law enforcement officials with impunity for abductions, torture, and sexual violence by Sri Lankan security forces. These reports are disturbing and require further investigation and response.

In January 2021, Sri Lanka announced the establishment of an internal commission of inquiry. However, as Resolution 46/1 pointed out, it lacks independence and that its mandate is to review the reports of previous committees and committees and does not include a mandate to pursue responsibility for serious human rights violations in the past or for serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The deteriorating situation in Sri Lanka is an early warning for all other post-conflict situations where the issue of justice is neglected. Impunity will lead to further crimes. Interim peace should not blind the need to pursue justice and accountability. The warning from Sri Lanka must be taken seriously.