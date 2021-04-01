Comment: What makes high quality child care, and why is it so important now?

Connect with us

There has been great news and editorial coverage of the Maines child care crisis over the past year. And for good reason: the business community has learned many difficult lessons during the pandemic. One of those lessons is that without reliable child care, parents can not work. This makes helping to fix parental barriers to high quality child care a priority issue for business leaders. We all understand that. What is less understood is what we mean by quality child care and why it matters so much.

There are three main elements to the quality of childcare. First, a physical program environment should be safe, clean, and attractive to children, and use materials that stimulate physical, cognitive, social, and emotional development. Instruction and curriculum should be research based. And, perhaps most importantly, interpersonal interactions should be consistent, supportive, and stimulating learning.

The heart of any early childhood care and education program is the relationship between teacher and child. Highly qualified early educators are involved in interactions with children, supporting children’s social and emotional development, and also providing appropriate developmental guidance in core pre-literacy, pre-math, and other academic skills. Thus, early childhood teachers need to be well trained, both before they start teaching and after they are on the job through continuous professional development. Proper compensation is also essential for attracting and retaining key talent.

The main driver of childcare costs is the workforce. Maine childcare workers earn low wages. Average salary for Maine early educators it’s $ 12.89 per hour, which is about $ 26,800 a year, compared to one $ 55,000 average salary for a Maine public school teacher (according to a 24/7 Wall St. review of federal statistics). Compensation tends to be lower in private, community-based settings that serve most children.

To provide the level of care and attention needed to facilitate children’s development, child-to-teacher relationships should be low. Since daycare can be as long as 12 hours (much longer than a public school day), there is also an urgent need to cover the entire day with appropriate staff.

Fortunately in Maine, we have a program and model that shows us how to do this important work, and which has proven results for our youngest children, their families, and the workforce.

In 2015, Teacare Central Maine received its best practices and model in the Skowhegan and Somerset County area, which had the highest number of child risk factors in the state. They created Elevate Maine / Somerset, in partnership with the private sector, led by the CEO, Maine Early Learning Investment Group, which funded the professional development of providers and the evaluation of programs. It started with a grant from the Federal Early Childhood Initiative Partnership Partnership 2015. Child care centers and family child care providers in rural Somerset provide enhanced prenatal care and early childhood education to ensure that children enter kindergarten healthy and ready to succeed. Providers receive weekly visits that include training and guidance, participate in professional development opportunities, and network with their peers. Providers also receive increased funding for resources and supplies. Parents receive education about parenting and child health and development, as well as setting family goals to support self-sufficiency. The goals of the initiative include: improving the quality of teaching, increasing family engagement and educating parents to support children’s development, and providing inclusive services (cognitive, nutritional, oral, mental, and physical health).

Raise your Maine / Somersets rating claims that children, families and early teachers meet the standards of the program. Outcome data show success: Children showed increased vocabulary and language, as well as initiative and self-regulation, with enhanced attachment relationships and social and emotional well-being, and reduced negative behaviors. Except this, 100 percent of parents received health and parental education. Family child care providers improved the quality of their physical space programs, materials and activities provided, and child-provider interactions, advancing to the Maines Quality Assessment Scale. Researchers estimate that cumulative lifetime savings and tax benefit is almost five times greater than the cost.

These positive results show us why caring for high quality children is important today and for our future. And, most importantly, they provide us with a successful model of how this important critical work can be repeated throughout our state. Now is the time for state policymakers to act on this knowledge and remove the barriers that many children, families and businesses are holding.

