India Covid-19: Kumbh Mela Festival continues despite coronavirus fears as country enters second wave





This year, it takes place in Haridwar, at the foot of the outer Himalayas in the state of Uttarakhand, where worshipers attend prayers and wash away their sins away in the sacred waters of the Ganges River. According to some festival-related myths, river water turns into “amrita,” or nectar of immortality, on special days.

But this year, the Covid-19 masses have seen the festival postponed and then reduced. The traditional start date, called Makar Sankranti, was in January, but people were not authorized to take holy baths in the river until the official start of the government in April.

Although authorities moved the start date and shortened the pilgrimage from three and a half months to just one month, many people have chosen to disregard official guidelines, said Oommen Kurian, a senior fellow and head of the health initiative at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Haridwar since Makar Sankranti in January anyway – gathering in close quarters for hours a day, sharing public facilities and eating together. The photos show people washing their faces and diving into the holy waters, attending evening prayers by the river, lighting candles and making religious offerings. On Thursday the first ceremonies took place and the sacred baths were held from the shores of the Ganges, with holy people performing prayer rituals, said festival officer Harbeer Singh. Religious flags were raised before their arrival, marking the official start of the festivities. The city district magistrate and police officers prayed to the Ganges River for a successful Kumbh Mela. “This is a festival that people have been waiting for for years,” said Pradeep Jha, president of Ganga Sabha, a Hindu organization that provides services such as organizing festivals along the Ganges. “Those who have problems at home, at work, in their families, all come to pray to Mother Ganga and she blesses them.” Jha had attended the Kumbh Mela morning ceremony, he added. “Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but also perhaps the largest mass gathering in a country,” the federal government Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in late January, in an advisory setting Covid-19 measures for the festival. The ministry said it expects to see a million people on “a regular day” during the festival. But on “good days”, attendees could rise to 5 million and there could be a “huge increase in crowds gathering … to make sacred baths”. Experts fear that the mass rally could indicate trouble for India’s Covid-19 situation, which has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. India saw its cases drop by almost 90% from a high in September 2020 to February this year, with many warning of the country’s apparent success in controlling infections. But March saw cases rising rapidly, raising the alarm of a second wave. India recorded 72,330 new cases of the virus on Thursday and 459 new related deaths. This is the highest one-day increase in cases since last October and the largest increase in deaths since December, according to a number of CNN data from the Indian Ministry of Health. The country has now recorded more than 12 million cases and 162,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. “The situation is getting from bad to worse and is a serious cause for concern,” VK Paul, a member of the Indian government’s think tank, said on Tuesday. The increase in cases is due to several possible factors, Kurian said. There is an increase in new variants, which health authorities are still investigating with genome sequencing. People are coming out more and taking fewer precautions. The public may be experiencing fatigue from Covid, or simply leaving his guard due to winter success. “Kumbh Mela districts have been lucky in the last two months,” Kurian said – but “given the acceleration in the number of cases and the expected influx of people in the coming weeks, there may be some increase in cases, even if (security measures) are strictly enforced “. Authorities have introduced a range of health and safety requirements try to minimize the risk. At least 7,000 police personnel and 1,000 festival officers have been deployed to conduct Covid surveillance and maintain security during the festival, Singh said. Visitors must register online and obtain a medical certificate confirming their health status, according to directives from the state and the federal government. Attendees must respect social distance and wear face masks, and hand washing stations will be set up in public places. All visitors coming from countries with increased infections – a total of 12 – must give negative Covid-19 test results starting April 1, according to official guidelines. Checkpoints at train stations, airports and other large junctions will conduct random tests on people passing through. Attendees can be checked for their negative test results at several entry points. “Currently (the guidelines) are relatively strict and anything even stricter may not be applicable,” Kurian said. But the risks are still high with so many people gathering in such a small space, sharing the same river water. The photos by Ganges show a crowded crowd, people united without any space for social distancing. Dozens, if not hundreds, of holy men dive into the water together, without any protective mask on their eyes. Jha, the president of Ganga Sabha, acknowledged that the pandemic was a “major catastrophe” of which “we must all be vigilant”. “But our health is ours,” he said. “We all need to take adequate precautions to protect ourselves from Covid. As much as we are religious, we are also practical, so I urge everyone to keep a safe distance.” “That being said, this year is incredibly auspicious and many people are also going through a difficult time, so seeking the blessings of Mother Ganga has become more and more meaningful to them this year,” Jha added. “It’s an incredible feeling to witness this.” Vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with concomitant diseases are encouraged to travel only in emergency or unavoidable circumstances, the Uttarakhand government said on Tuesday. Healthcare workers and those on the front lines along Kumbh Mela will be vaccinated. India began its spread of vaccination in January, with the aim of administering 600 million shots (that is 300 million people, as vaccines require two doses) by August. India is administering two vaccines: one developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, known as Covishield locally; and Covaxin, India’s first coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and the government-run Indian Medical Research Council. So far, the country has administered more than 61 million shots, with about 8.9 million people fully vaccinated. That’s still less than 1% of the country’s 1.3 billion population, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are also some vaccine reluctances in the country, which could hamper the vaccination attempt and exacerbate the current tide, Kurian said. “India needs to ensure that high-risk populations are vaccinated as soon as possible, possibly by campaigning in high-load districts,” Kurian said. “I think at the national level, judging by the momentum, we will soon see the peak level of September 2020,” he added. “Daily deaths that again reach four figures will be a great tragedy for the country and should be avoided at all costs.”

