North Coast 500 reopening plans for tourists





North Coast 500 Ltd has expressed its support for VisitScotland’s new “responsible tourism” campaign in the North Highlands.

He said the promotion “aims to highlight the importance of exploring the country responsibly”.

The campaign across Scotland hopes to address some of the issues experienced last year, when Scotland saw an increase in local visitors who chose to enjoy a stay in the Northern Highlands. As more people enjoy the outdoors as the weather improves, and as blocking restrictions gradually ease, the VisitScotland campaign urges visitors to consider the impact that visits can have on the landscapes, wildlife and communities it said. The new 12 124,000 campaign will help to amplify the message already communicated by NC500 Ltd, the Highland Council and partners in the Northern Highlands. Whether people are traveling in their own vehicle, or hiring one for their visit, NC500 Ltd says it continues to encourage visitors to follow its advice for safe driving on country roads and on a single track, overnight parking , entry and dumping rights, which is all available on the NC500 website. READ MORE MORE dis: Scottish Distillery Welcomes Big Online Sales Amid Increasing Zoom Trials Whether people are camping, in a caravan or have a caravan, the NC500 Ltd continues to encourage people to support local businesses on the world-famous tourist route. The itinerary has many destinations The advice of NC500 Ltd is for visitors to stay overnight only in designated locations and they should book in advance in order for their vacation to be planned in advance. Whether people are traveling by car, bicycle, motorcycle, camper, motor home or on foot, the NC500 Ltd “encourages people to respect local communities and not leave rubbish for others to find or remove”. NC500 Ltd said it is also continuing to work with the Highland Council and a range of industry partners to focus on responsible and sustainable tourism, encouraging visitors to actively spend more time exploring the region by “displaying landscapes wild, rugged and diverse of the Northern Highlands “. The organization urges visitors to “slow down, explore away the beaten paths and focus on well-being experiences as part of their travels, such as walking, hiking and swimming, while being aware of their impact on the environment”. Tom Campbell, CEO of North Coast 500 Ltd Tom Campbell, CEO of North Coast 500 Ltd, said: “We fully support VisitScotland’s new responsible tourism campaign in the Northern Highlands and throughout Scotland. Importers’s important to work together to help each other through the challenges ahead. NC500 Ltd is continuing to work with Highland Council, VisitScotland and Highlands & Islands Enterprise to plan for the safe reopening of the Northern Highlands to visitors this summer and beyond. “The new VisitScotland campaign is extremely important as travel restrictions begin to be lifted and we can once again enjoy the splendid nature of the Northern Highlands. It is now more vital than ever to understand the impact of our North Highland visits and our individual and collective responsibility to care for this beautiful region of Scotland. “We want to protect the stunning landscapes and wildlife Scotland is famous for and support local communities that respond so well to tourism for their livelihood. We are asking everyone to help keep the Northern Highlands special by making sure we protect our natural resources by being responsible and respectful when we are outside. Development takes shape. First look: Drone images show that the main housing development is taking shape

New drone photos highlight the progress of a major development of 150 new social rental homes, part of the Queens Quay regeneration project at Clydebank. READ MORE: The 27 27 million development is being provided by the Cube Housing Association, part of the Glasgow-based Wheatley Group, in partnership with the West Dunbartonshire Council and the Clydebank Housing Association. Partners Roddy Urquhart (Front Center) LR Gillian Black, Alison Grandison, Stephen Webster, Sara Smith and Stephen Blane Scottish law firm ending 145-year relationship with founding family

A Scottish law firm at the end of a 145-year relationship with its founding family has stated that there is “absolutely no need” for it to modernize or have a shock, underscoring a commitment to “traditional” levels of service. READ MORE: Urquharts has been operating in Edinburgh since 1876. The retirement of old partner Roderick Urquhart will mark the end of her long relationship with the founding family, the firm noted. However, the remaining partners say there will be no dramatic changes. Register

