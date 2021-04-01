‘Angry octopus’ hits man off Australian beach, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories





SYDNEY (REUTERS) – A holiday swim on a Western Australian beach has resulted in a painful “whipping” of the octopus – and a video of the meeting has gone viral. Geologist and author Lance Carlson was about to dive near the resort where he and his family were staying in Geographic Bay, on the southwest coast of Australia, when he noticed what he thought was the tail of a stingray coming out of the water and hitting a seagull. As he got closer to his two-year-old daughter, he discovered it was an octopus and made a video, which shows the animal in shallow water making a sudden kick in the direction of Mr. Carlson with its tentacles. “The octopus attacked us, which was a real shock,” Carlson said in email comments to Reuters. After setting up a sun protection tent for his family on the beach, Mr. Carlston put on his glasses and went into the water just to explore a collection of crab shells, which he believed were left by dead sea creatures. As he swam, he felt another whip on his arm – followed by a more powerful blow to his entire neck and upper back. “My glasses were blurred, the water was suddenly dark and I remember being shocked and confused,” Carlson added in the email. Mr Carlson said he ran back ashore and saw raised traces of tentacles all over his arm, neck and upper back. Since there was no vinegar, his favorite treatment for sea animals bites, he poured cola over the affected area, which worked well to stop the bite. The images that Mr. Carlson posted with the comment: “The most angry octopus in Geographe Bay!” was widely shared, but he said he felt fear, but not hostility to the animal. “This was clearly the octopus domain,” he said. “I’m worried that humans will see octopuses in a different light. They are amazing creatures that clearly have some strong emotions (just like us)!”







