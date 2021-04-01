Can I visit Scotland? The latest tips as local travel restrictions will be lifted on April 26th





Scotland ‘Stay at home’ rule will be replaced by ‘Stay Local’ message for a maximum of three weeks from 2 April, confirmed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on 16 March. Travel within Scotland will be allowed from 26 April when restrictions within the territory will be “completely lifted”. All tourist accommodation will be able to reopen from this date, subject to any restrictions. The Scottish Government will discuss with island communities how best to prevent the importation of new cases, including whether escort and hospitality rules would be lifted sooner on the islands. Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will be able to stay open outside until 22:00 and indoors until 20:00 from 26 April. Alcohol will only be served outside. Internal “Normal” hospitality is set to resume on May 17, this will include lowering restrictions around alcohol and more regular working hours. The hospitality bosses welcomed the announcement. Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, told PA Scotland: “The Prime Minister’s announcement of an indicative timeline for the phased reopening of our tourism and hospitality sector will be massively welcomed by the sector today; it’s the most positive news which we have received for a long time. “ He added: “Today’s announcement will provide much-needed light at the end of what has been the darkest tunnel for our industry.” Here, we look at the key questions surrounding a holiday in Scotland. What are the lockout rules in Scotland, and when can they be set up? The latest blockade rules in Scotland went into effect on 5 January. The ‘Stay at Home’ order will be lifted on 2 April, with some sectors to reopen on 26 April when Scotland’s level system (similar to levels in England) resumes. Nicola Sturgeon has listed a series of changes that will take place from April 26th. Changes affecting hospitality and tourism include: All remaining retail will be reopened, including tourist accommodation

Libraries, museums and galleries reopen

The numbers that can attend weddings and funerals rose to 50

Outdoor companionship was further facilitated, so that groups of six people from up to three families could meet

Children aged 12-17 can meet outside in groups of up to six people from six families

Cafes, restaurants and bars will be able to serve groups of six outside. Alcohol will be allowed and there is no requirement that food be served

There will be limited indoor hospitality, restricted to food and non-alcoholic beverages until 8 pm, for groups of no more than two families Further changes must be implemented by May 17when all Scotland Level 3 areas will move to Level Two. Those that affect hospitality and tourism will include: Indoor hospitality will ease restrictions around alcohol and “more normal opening hours”

Cinema entertainment arcades and bingo halls reopen

Outdoor and indoor events resume “on a small scale”

Unprofessional performance art can resume

Restrictions on outdoor companionship to facilitate further

People will be allowed to meet inside each other’s homes, possibly limited to groups of up to four people from no more than two families.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos