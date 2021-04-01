Allegations that BJPs Puducherry unit misused Aadhaar data to increase credible election campaign: Madras HC





He further argued that permission to send bulk SMS was requested by the BJP, Puducherry on 2 March and 8 March, contrary to the Electoral Commission’s position that no such permission was required. He also presented to the court documents bearing the signature and rubber stamp of an election official. For the applicant, Attorney General R Vaigai said it is unlikely that the entire Puducherry citizen provided their personal numbers during the door-to-door campaigns. She referred to a graph containing details of six people who have two cell phone numbers, where SMSs were sent only to their Aadhaar-related number. “No one gives their cell phone number to anyone who simply enters their door. That is not the case, “said Vaigai. She added that the bulk SMS were from an ID indicating it was a transactional SMS, which is usually sent to customers by units such as banks, after giving their consent to the same. Against this background, she asked how BJP got access to send such transactional messages when consent was not given. The court ultimately ruled that even if the documents submitted by BJP, Puducherry would deal with their face value, it is, at best, a request for permission. “… what is undeniable is that the sixth indicted political party (BJP, Puducherry) used a campaign method that required prior permission to be obtained, without obtaining such permission,” the court said. The court has left it to the Election Commission of India to decide whether BJP, Puducherry has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Election Commission informed the court yesterday that the case is being reviewed by ECI in Delhi and that a decision will be made soon, in a day or two. The case has been posted for another six weeks for the respondent authorities to respond to the court. Bench observed that the criminal investigation already started and the decision of the Election Commission on the perceived violation of the CCC would continue in accordance with the law. Most important, the court added that UIDAI is required to answer how it may have failed to protect the details and data provided to it reliably by citizens “in the hope that confidentiality would be preserved“ “The issue will appear like this for six weeks and after the next elections are dusty and the right answers are given … If only to not undermine confidence in the democratic process and to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections, all respondent authorities must provide answers as required“, said the court. When Attorney General Vaigai asked the court to instruct the authorities to respond before the election, President Banerjee noted that the court’s powers are limited to electoral matters in accordance with the provisions of Article 329 of the Constitution.

