LIVE: West Bengal records over 71% of voter turnout so far, Assam sees 63.04%

Voting in the 30 constituencies of the West Bengal assembly and 39 constituencies in Assam is taking place in the second round of assembly elections. Over nine hours of voting, states have recorded a turnout of 71.07% and 63.04%, respectively, so far.

The second phase of polls in Bengal is proving a crucial battle for the Nandigram assembly seat, from where Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee is running for the first time in place of her traditional Bhawanipore country. As Banerjee seeks to retain the post of prime minister for a third term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised its former aide Suvendu Adhikari against it by Nandigram.

Shortly after Banerjee arrived at a polling station in the constituency, the announcement was made by the station, after which she spoke with State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to look into the matter. She also claimed that some voters were not allowed to vote. The governor has assured him that the matter has been referred to concerned officials.

Meanwhile, in Assam, over 7.3 million voters have decided to decide the fate of 345 candidates. The main electoral battle in the northeastern state is between the BJP and Congress. BJP this time joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Liberal People’s Party (UPPL) while Congress as part of the Grand Alliance is fighting elections with the United Democratic Front of India (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF).

