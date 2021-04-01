International
LIVE: West Bengal records over 71% of voter turnout so far, Assam sees 63.04%
Bengali is witnessing voting in 30 assembly constituencies for the second round of elections while Assam is voting in 39 assembly constituencies.
Voting in the 30 constituencies of the West Bengal assembly and 39 constituencies in Assam is taking place in the second round of assembly elections. Over nine hours of voting, states have recorded a turnout of 71.07% and 63.04%, respectively, so far.
The second phase of polls in Bengal is proving a crucial battle for the Nandigram assembly seat, from where Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee is running for the first time in place of her traditional Bhawanipore country. As Banerjee seeks to retain the post of prime minister for a third term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised its former aide Suvendu Adhikari against it by Nandigram.
Shortly after Banerjee arrived at a polling station in the constituency, the announcement was made by the station, after which she spoke with State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to look into the matter. She also claimed that some voters were not allowed to vote. The governor has assured him that the matter has been referred to concerned officials.
Meanwhile, in Assam, over 7.3 million voters have decided to decide the fate of 345 candidates. The main electoral battle in the northeastern state is between the BJP and Congress. BJP this time joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Liberal People’s Party (UPPL) while Congress as part of the Grand Alliance is fighting elections with the United Democratic Front of India (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF).
APRIL 01, 2021 04:19 PM IS
ITBP staff assist senior citizen to reach a voting booth in West Bengal Bankura
A staff from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was seen helping an elderly citizen reach a polling booth on the West Bengal Bankura to exercise his franchise.
APRIL 01, 2021 04:12 PM IS
West Bengal registers over 71% voter turnout so far, Assam sees 63.04%
The latest updates from the Election Commission at 4.12 pm showed that Bengali has registered a voter turnout of 71.07% while Assam has seen a turnout of 63.04%.
APRIL 01, 2021 03:42 PM IS
Voters line up at the polling station in Mayong
APRIL 01, 2021 03:40 PM IS
Photos from polling stations
APRIL 01, 2021 03:39 PM IS
A look at Bengal Phase 2, Assam voting in the photo
APRIL 01, 2021 03:23 PM IS
68.81% turnout registered in Bengal so far, Assam sees 61.86% turnout
As of 3.17pm, 68.81% voter turnout has been registered in West Bengal while Assam sees a 61.86% voter turnout, according to the Election Commission.
APRIL 01, 2021 03:14 PM IS
TMC acts desperately for fear of losing, says BJP Suvendu Adhikari
With the vote currently in the second round of assembly elections in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikrai said on Thursday that rival Trinamool Congres (TMC) was acting desperately for fear of losing this year’s election. “They (TMC) tried to seize two booths, but the police observer caught them. They tried to use fake IDs at other booths and now three people have been detained,” Adhikari told reporters, according to the agency. ANI news.
April 01, 2021 IS 02:53 PM
Locals not allowed to vote in Nandigram, Bengal CM tells Governor Dhankar
West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called state governor Jagdeep Dhankar where she claimed that local people are not being allowed to exercise their exclusivity in Nandigram, ANI reports. Read more
APRIL 01, 2021 02:26 PM IS
58.15% turnout of registered voters so far in Bengal, Assam sees 48.26% turnout
As voting for the second round of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam continues, 58.15% of voter turnout was recorded in Bengal by 1.30 pm in 30 constituencies while Assam saw 48.26% turnout by 1 pm in 39 constituencies electoral.
APRIL 01, 2021 01:04 PM IS
Assam sees peace polls in phase two
The situation in Assam was calm with a significant number of voters who showed up during the morning hours to exercise their exclusivity in the 39 countries where voting was taking place in the second round on Thursday.
There were reports of EVM defects from several polling stations and with their immediate replacement voting continued uninterrupted, an election official said.
April 01, 2021 11:27 AM ISSHT
29.27% turnout of registered voters so far in Bengal, Assam sees 21.71%
21.71% and 29.27% voter turnout were registered by 11.17 am in the second round of voting in Assam and West Bengal, respectively: India Election Commission
APRIL 01, 2021 11:12 AM ISSHT
Assam polls: Women come out in large numbers in the morning hours, general state of peace
Long queues were seen outside most of the booths as women came out in large numbers during the first hours of voting in 39 seats in the second round of Assam assembly elections.
Although there were reports of EVM defects from some polling stations, the exact figure had not yet been ascertained, an official said.
April 01, 2021 11:08 AM ISSHT
No reports of violence so far
There were no reports of violence or clashes between political activists in the constituency, stopping an incident in the Bhimkata area of Nandigram where the BJP candidate faced agitation from a group of TMC workers who shouted slogans against him, an official said. of the Election Commission.
APRIL 01, 2021 11:07 AM ISSHT
Mamata stay for the whole day, TMC complains that agents are not allowed in some booths
West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to stay in her war room in the Reyapara area during polls Thursday in the Nandigram assembly constituency where she is locked in a fierce prestige battle with her confidant, turned into BJP Suvendu Adhikari opponent .
She is monitoring the situation in the high-profile constituency, where voting began at 7 a.m. as local IMC leaders complained about their election agents being barred from entering several booths, according to party sources.
APRIL 01, 2021 09:46 AM ISSHT
10.51% and 13.14% turnout of registered voters until 9 am
A voter turnout of 13.14 per cent was recorded as of 9am on Thursday in the second round of assembly elections in West Bengal.
Paschim Medinipur recorded the highest turnout among districts, while among constituencies, Indus reported maximum voter turnout.
APRIL 01, 2021 8:09 AM ISSHT
Suvendu Adhikari calls on people to vote
BJP candidate and Mamata Banerjee rival came out to vote and said,
“I urge people to come in large numbers to cast their vote while the whole country is watching Nandigram. People are waiting to see if development or the policy of appeasement will win here.”
APRIL 01, 2021 07:21 AM ISSHT
The poll starts in booth number 137 in Bankura, in the second phase of voting for the Assembly elections
APRIL 01, 2021 07:09 AM ISSHT
PM Modi urges West Bengal to vote on ‘record numbers’
Prime Minister Modi also voted for West Bengal and urged people to vote in record numbers. “Calling on the people of West Bengal in the countries where the poll is being conducted today to vote in record numbers,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
April 01, 2021 06:55 AM ISSHT
‘Democracy Festival’: Prime Minister Modi posts on Twitter before the vote
Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Modi called on voters to come out and vote. “The second phase of Assam polls is taking place today. The demand for all qualified voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their exclusivity,” said Prime Minister Modi in a tweet.
April 01, 2021 06:48 AM ISSHT
Voting starts at 39 seats in Assam, 30 seats in West Bengal in Phase 2 of Assembly elections
