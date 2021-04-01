International
Myanmar protesters burn military constitution, UN envoy warns of ‘imminent bloodbath’
(Reuters) – Myanmar activists burned copies of a constitution adapted by the military on Thursday two months after the junta came to power, as a UN special envoy warned of the danger of a bloodbath over an intensified crackdown on anti-government protesters. coup.
Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the military ousted the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, citing baseless allegations of fraud in the November election.
Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been arrested.
The junta has charged her with several minor crimes including illegally importing six handheld radios and violating coronavirus protocols, but a local media outlet reported Wednesday that she could be charged with treason, which could be punishable by death.
But one of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, said no new charges were announced at a hearing in her case Thursday.
Her lawyers have said the charges she faces were defamed.
UN envoys warn of a bloodbath follows security forces’ relentless crackdown on anti-military protests and an outbreak of fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in border regions.
At least 538 civilians were killed in the protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of unrest, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP). There were media reports of two more deaths Thursday as protesters were back on the streets in several places.
One person was killed and five were injured when security forces opened fire on the central city of Monywa, the Monywa newspaper reported. Security forces also opened fire on Mandalay’s second largest city, killing one person, media reported. The shooting dropped and black smoke shifted over the ancient royal capital Myanmar.
The coup has also caused new clashes in the old Myanmars wars.
At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar’s most powerful rebel groups, DVB reported.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.
Myanmar military planes have begun bombing positions of another group, the Karen National Union (KNU), for the first time in more than 20 years, and thousands of villagers have fled their homes, many in Thailand.
NEW DAY
The military takeover has led to new calls for a united opposition between city-based democracy campaigns and ethnic minority forces fighting in border regions.
Tired members of parliament, mostly from the Suu Kyis party, have pledged to establish a federal democracy in a bid to address a long-standing demand by minority groups for autonomy.
They also announced the repeal of a 2008 constitution drafted by the military that envisions its control over politics. The military has long rejected the idea of a federal system, seeing itself as a vital central force in keeping the factional country united.
Posts on social media showed copies of the constitution, real and symbolic, being burned at rallies and at home during what an activist called a constitutional fire ceremony.
The new day begins here! Dr Sasa, the international envoy for the ousted parliamentarians said on Twitter, referring to what for now is a largely symbolic move.
The UN special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgene, told the 15-member UN Security Council that the military was incapable of managing the country and warned that the situation would worsen.
The council should consider a potentially significant move to change the course of events as a bloodbath is imminent, she said.
The council has expressed concern and condemned the violence against protesters, but refrained from using the language, calling it a coup and threatening further action because of opposition from China, Russia, India and Vietnam.
The United States on Wednesday urged China, which has significant economic and strategic interests in Myanmar, to use its influence to hold those responsible for the coup accountable.
As Western countries have condemned the coup, China has been more cautious and senior government diplomat Wang Yi called for stability during a meeting with his Singapore counterpart on Wednesday.
Wang said China welcomed and supported a long-standing principle of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs, although there were signs that adherence to this principle was weak.
Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines have all spoken about the situation in Myanmar and Thailand released its strongest comments on Thursday, saying it was deeply concerned by the violence and called for an end to it and the release of of the arrested.
In a sign of increased ship diplomacy, the foreign ministers of Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines will meet Wang in China this week
The Myanmar army has traditionally been impervious to external pressure.
Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel; Editing by Stephen Coates & Simon Cameron-Moore
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]