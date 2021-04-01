Myanmar protesters burn military constitution, UN envoy warns of ‘imminent bloodbath’

(Reuters) – Myanmar activists burned copies of a constitution adapted by the military on Thursday two months after the junta came to power, as a UN special envoy warned of the danger of a bloodbath over an intensified crackdown on anti-government protesters. coup.

Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the military ousted the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, citing baseless allegations of fraud in the November election.

Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been arrested.

The junta has charged her with several minor crimes including illegally importing six handheld radios and violating coronavirus protocols, but a local media outlet reported Wednesday that she could be charged with treason, which could be punishable by death.

But one of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, said no new charges were announced at a hearing in her case Thursday.

Her lawyers have said the charges she faces were defamed.

UN envoys warn of a bloodbath follows security forces’ relentless crackdown on anti-military protests and an outbreak of fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in border regions.

At least 538 civilians were killed in the protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of unrest, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP). There were media reports of two more deaths Thursday as protesters were back on the streets in several places.

One person was killed and five were injured when security forces opened fire on the central city of Monywa, the Monywa newspaper reported. Security forces also opened fire on Mandalay’s second largest city, killing one person, media reported. The shooting dropped and black smoke shifted over the ancient royal capital Myanmar.

The coup has also caused new clashes in the old Myanmars wars.

At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar’s most powerful rebel groups, DVB reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

Myanmar military planes have begun bombing positions of another group, the Karen National Union (KNU), for the first time in more than 20 years, and thousands of villagers have fled their homes, many in Thailand.

A man greets with three fingers as he passes lighted tires during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Burma April 1, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

NEW DAY

The military takeover has led to new calls for a united opposition between city-based democracy campaigns and ethnic minority forces fighting in border regions.

Tired members of parliament, mostly from the Suu Kyis party, have pledged to establish a federal democracy in a bid to address a long-standing demand by minority groups for autonomy.

They also announced the repeal of a 2008 constitution drafted by the military that envisions its control over politics. The military has long rejected the idea of ​​a federal system, seeing itself as a vital central force in keeping the factional country united.

Posts on social media showed copies of the constitution, real and symbolic, being burned at rallies and at home during what an activist called a constitutional fire ceremony.

The new day begins here! Dr Sasa, the international envoy for the ousted parliamentarians said on Twitter, referring to what for now is a largely symbolic move.

The UN special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgene, told the 15-member UN Security Council that the military was incapable of managing the country and warned that the situation would worsen.

The council should consider a potentially significant move to change the course of events as a bloodbath is imminent, she said.

The council has expressed concern and condemned the violence against protesters, but refrained from using the language, calling it a coup and threatening further action because of opposition from China, Russia, India and Vietnam.

The United States on Wednesday urged China, which has significant economic and strategic interests in Myanmar, to use its influence to hold those responsible for the coup accountable.

As Western countries have condemned the coup, China has been more cautious and senior government diplomat Wang Yi called for stability during a meeting with his Singapore counterpart on Wednesday.

Wang said China welcomed and supported a long-standing principle of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs, although there were signs that adherence to this principle was weak.

Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines have all spoken about the situation in Myanmar and Thailand released its strongest comments on Thursday, saying it was deeply concerned by the violence and called for an end to it and the release of of the arrested.

In a sign of increased ship diplomacy, the foreign ministers of Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines will meet Wang in China this week

The Myanmar army has traditionally been impervious to external pressure.