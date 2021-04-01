Gender detection plane crashes near Cancn, killing two, authorities said





Seconds later, family members video shows, the small plane crashed into Nichupt Lagoon, a body of water off the east coast of Cancn, while their family and guests watched in disbelief. No way! a man cried in Spanish with shame. He got into the water. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed during the crash, authorities later confirmed local average. An investigation into the cause of the fatal crash is under way and authorities have not yet released the names of the victims. The crash is the latest incident of a revealing gender holiday that turned fatal. In recent years, a practice that became popular after a year 2008 blog post for parents, caused multiple fires, led to several deaths in explosions and caused at least one more plane crash. The Cancns fatal clash is the second celebration of gender discovery that has resulted in a fatality. In February, a 28-year-old father died after the home appliance he was preparing for his New York gender discovery celebration malfunctioned inside his garage. It is not clear who hired the plane in Cancn this week for the latest tragic announcement. The 30-second cell phone video captured by someone on the boat shows the small white plane flying near Isla Dorada, a seaside community in the heart of the Cancns resort area. Near the beginning of the clip, an unaware man predicted the catastrophe that would happen a few moments later. As long as it does not fall on us, the man jokes, referring to the plane. Is he a boy? another man may be heard saying. The camera follows the plane through the clear sky as the pilot eventually releases the pink reindeer. She is a girl! cries a woman. Then, the videographer loses sight of the plane for a few seconds while the group on the boat cheers. The moment the plane is back on camera seconds later, he plunges with his nose quickly into the lagoon as the crowd screams in horror. Local authorities including the National Guard and Municipal Police arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. Tuesday to lead the rescue mission to the crashed plane, which was about 300 feet off the coast, Quequi reported. Francisco Fernndez Milln, president of the Quintana Roo Maritime Association, told local media that the association was coordinating rescue efforts Tuesday. Municipal police later confirmed two men, the pilot and co-pilot died in the crash. According to authorities, the white Cessna pilot appears to be the owner of the aircraft, Quequi announced. Milenio and El Universal reported The plane, which took off from Holbox Island at 3:31 p.m., belonged to Xomex, an airline offering commercial, leisure and cargo flights to the Riviera Maya and the southeastern part of the country, website A representative with Xomex did not immediately respond to a message from the Washington Post late Wednesday. The Federal Civil Aviation Agency has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, according to Millennium. Photos shared on social media show workers dressed in white hazmat suits accompanied by local authorities rolling at least one body wrapped in a dock blanket.

