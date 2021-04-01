Here’s what you need to know about Good Thursday – which marks the end of Lent





< class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%;"/> Holy Thursday is the fifth day of Holy Week, the week in the Christian calendar leading up to Easter Sunday (Photo: Shutterstock) Holy Thursday is the fifth day of Holy Week, the week on the Christian calendar leading up to Easter Sunday. This year Big Thursday falls on April 1st, which means the loan ends on that date. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise But where does the term Maundy come from, what is the history behind respect and what is the Maundy money tradition? What is Maundy Thursday? Holy Thursday takes place on Holy Week and falls one day before Good Friday of each year. The day commemorates the Last Supper, during which, according to the Bible, Jesus rose from the table and washed the feet of his disciples. According to the Bible, Jesus said to his disciples: If I, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; you also need to wash each other’s feet. This is a Christian rite known as Maundy. However, at that time, he was the lowest servant who usually washed the feet of men, so Jesus in glory showed his humility and set an example for his disciples to always treat one another as equals. Later that evening, one of Jesus’ disciples betrayed Judas, leading to his arrest and crucifixion. When is this year’s Big Thursday? This year, Good Thursday lands on Thursday, April 1, but the date changes every year, as do other Holy Week dates. The reason the dates change each year is because the council of the Christian Church of Nicaea decided that Easter should be the first Sunday after the full moon of Easter (or Easter) – the first to appear after the Spring Equinox. There are close links between Holy Thursday and Passover, as the Last Supper was a Passover seder shared between Jesus and his disciples. Some priests wash the feet of church members on the date as part of their ministry as a reminder of Jesus’ actions. Lent and Great Thursday For those who follow the 40-day tradition of Lent, for some this period of prayer and fasting ends on Holy Saturday, which lands on April 3 of this year. However, for some Lent ends on Maundy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, which is April 1st of this year. What is the Maundy money tradition? The Queen usually marks Good Thursday by handing out special commemorative coins called before Maundy. This is a tradition dating back to medieval times. Although the Monarchy gave money to the poor in addition to foot washing, foot washing ended with King James II in the late 1600s. The Queen usually offers “alms” to the elderly citizens themselves on Good Thursday, distributing “Maundy Money”. Queen Elizabeth II travels to a church in another UK country each year for the Royal Maundy Service. The 2019 event was held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, but this year’s service – like last year – has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Those who receive the money receive two bags – one red and one white. The red bag contains a 5 coin and a 50p coin, and the white bag includes a specially cut Maundy Money which consists of one, two, three and four penny pieces, which in total reaches up to the age of the Monarchs. Where does the word Maundy come from? The word Maundy is an Anglo-French word, which is derived from the Latin mandatum, meaning commandment. The term refers to when Jesus said to his disciples: I give you a new commandment, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another at the Last Supper.

