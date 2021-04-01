Italy has mandated Covid-19 vaccines for all healthcare workers in a move aimed at destroying anti-vax sentiment.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who stands at the forefront of the EU’s battle with Britain, said health workers, including pharmacists, who refused the vaccine could be removed by the end of the year.

The spread of vaccines in Italy, marred by the EU’s failure to secure doses of AstraZeneca, is rocking with just 16.03 people per 100 of its inoculated population, compared to more than 50 per 100 people in Britain amid infections growing.

The country’s entrenched anti-vaccination movement came under strong scrutiny following the recent revelation of groups of hospital staff who refused the strike despite Italy having the highest number of deaths in Europe.

A schoolteacher has an AstraZeneca vaccine in Turin on Wednesday

Another 23,904 infections were recorded on Wednesday

Another 467 deaths were reported yesterday

This chart shows how Britain is still competing ahead of the EU in vaccinating its population against Covid-19. The UK has administered more than 50 doses per 100 people in its population, while Germany has managed only 16.09 doses per 100 people, Italy 16.03 and France 15.72. Europe as a whole is on average only 16.48 doses of vaccine per 100 population.

Downing Street has put forward similar proposals which have been met with feedback from medical unions claiming it sends a ‘bad and disturbing message’.

But NHS workers are already being asked to get vaccinated on many occasions – raising the question of why there is a push back against the Covid stroke specifically.

NHS staff who perform exposure-prone procedures – that’s all that involve the risk of exposure to a patient’s blood – should be vaccinated against Hepatitis B.

Countries in Europe that report the most cases and deaths RASTET: FRANC: 38,902 POLAND: 28,721 ITALY: 20,577 GERMANY: 16,344 UKRAINE: 13,466 DEAD: ITALY: 430 POLAND: 386 RUSSIA: 376 FRANC: 347 UKRAINE: 293 * Last 7-day average reported

Those who perform such procedures make up a significant portion of the workforce, including all surgeons and dentists.

The Italian government said today: ‘The aim of the measure is to protect as much as possible both medical and paramedical staff, as well as those in environments that may be most exposed to the risk of infection.’

The decree also introduces legal protection for those administering strokes, a measure that doctors and nurses had sought after doctors were put under investigation for murder following the murder of a vaccinated man in Sicily.

Italy, whose vaccine campaign has been hampered by supply delays that have hit other European Union countries as well, has promised to reach 500,000 daily inoculations in April from around 230,000 currently.

About 10 million doses have been administered here since the end of December, with about 3.1 million of Italy’s 60 million population receiving two recommended shots.

Italy has seen a resurgence of coronavirus infections and deaths over the past month, and the government has tightened restrictions on businesses and movements to contain the virus.

Brakes are calibrated in 20 regions of the country according to a four-tier, color-coded system (white, yellow, orange, and red) and are normally based on local levels of infection.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello speak in a waiting room after receiving their first doses of AstraZeneca shock from the Termini train station in Rome

Wednesday’s decree said a tougher red or orange area would remain everywhere until April 30, giving vaccines time to function.

In a red zone, residents must stay home except for work, health or other essential reasons.

Between April 7 and April 30, all regions of Italy will be considered “red” or “orange” areas, with the latter having slightly looser restrictions.

At the moment, no region is considered ‘yellow’, which would allow sitting meals in restaurants until 18:00 and more mobility for residents.

However, in a concession to coalition parties that have complained about long restrictions, the decree said it would be possible to release some curbs in those areas that have a high vaccination rate and low infections.

