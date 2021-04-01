Vietnam targets daily international flights from September | tidings





Vietnam is watching the resumption of regular international passenger flights, targeting daily flights to the partnership jurisdictions in September. The Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority (CAAV) submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Transport to increase international flights in three phases, it says in a March 31 statement. This comes as Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a call on March 17 for preparations to reopen international air travel, including the possibility of introducing vaccine passports. In the first phase, flights target flight and hotel package packages for Vietnamese citizens serving 14-day quarantine. No deadline was given. The second phase will be implemented from July, focusing on restoring air connectivity with other countries. There will be four weekly return flights for each airline to each destination country, which includes Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Flights are also subject to quarantine capacity in Vietnam and arrival airports. The third and final phase begins in September. Vietnam is targeting daily return flights to each destination country. At this stage, Vietnam will allow entry to foreigners with a negative Covid-19 test result or vaccine certificate to serve a shortened seven to 14 day home quarantine. The start of the final phase will depend on the progress of Vietnam’s vaccination program, and it plans to re-establish air links with countries that have similar vaccination standards and protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19. CAAV says local authorities will recognize international vaccine certificates issued by government-approved immunization institutions or the World Health Organization vaccination system. Cirium data show that the seating capacity on international flights to Vietnam from January to March was 115,000-149,000 each month, well away from the 1.8-1.96 million seats for the same period in 2019.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos