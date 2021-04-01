Bucs Owner / Co-Chair Joel Glazer for International Growth, Super Bowl Winning, Interview

In 2002, the NFL expanded to its current state of 32 teams and used that opportunity to rebuild its conferences and divisions into a more symmetrical and geographically accurate structure. The NFL also switched from a scheduling format based largely on previous rankings to what is primarily a rotation of divisional matches, ensuring that each team ever played another team at least once at home and on the road in an eight-year arc .

The 2021 season will bring the first major change in planning since the 2002 restructuring, but of a different kind. In this case, the improved schedule is going from 16 regular season games and four pre-season games to 17 in the regular season and three in the pre-season. The most immediate impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that they get an extra game on the Indianapolis route in 2021.

As in 2002, however, the league is taking advantage of this opportunity to more formally structure another aspect of its schedule: the NFL International Series.

The end result is also similar to an eight-year rotation that ensures every team plays a game off at least once in that space, starting in 2022. The NFL has played regular season games in London since 2007 and in Mexico City since 2016 as part of the international series, but its global footprint could grow under this new format. In its announcement Tuesday, the NFL said it “would initially focus on Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America and the United Kingdom. This suggests some potential new gaming locations in the near future and possibly even more in long-term plan.

Buccaneers owner / co-chairman Joel Glazer is chairman of the NFL International Committee and has thus worked closely with the league’s efforts to develop the match outside the United States. He sees the new International Series scheduling format as a great step in that direction and the addition of the 17th game as the perfect time to take that step.

“The NFL has a focus on international growth; it has focused on that for many years,” Glazer said. “And now I think the NFL is going through another phase of development, and with a 17-game schedule enabled a more structured approach, a longer-term approach where everyone will participate and play once every eight years. This is great for growing the game internationally.We have fans all over the world, there is a lot of enthusiasm all over the world.It will just help build a lot of great work that the league has done in the past and its purpose to continue its global growth. “

Teams are still allowed to volunteer for home games to be played internationally and can play abroad more often than once every eight years. Tampa Bay has already participated in the series three times, playing home games in London in 2009 (against New England), in 2011 (against Chicago) and in 2019 (against Carolina). The first two were at Wembley Stadium but the most recent was held at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium, a multi-purpose facility that hosted the NFL for the first time in 2019.

While the Buccaneers (and the NFL as a whole) are very popular in the UK, they are currently Rough known in the Gulf area thanks to their Super Bowl LV victory over Kansas City Chiefs in February. Interest in the 2021 season is certain to be at an all-time high, and Glazer said Wednesday that the Buccaneers “are preparing for normalcy and all the excitement that comes with it.”

After a season of stadiums empty or partially filled due to the pandemic, the NFL hopes to return to the full stands in 2021, which would be great for the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers as they struggle to defend a title. However, there is one more thing that many fans would like to return to Raymond James Stadium that is not yet operational: The Throwback Games.

And this is not about a lack of effort on the part of the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay played the Throwback Games in their classic orange and white uniforms once a year from 2009-12 but had to stop in 2013 when the league established a “one shell” rule for players’ helmets. This meant that the Buccaneers could not play a game with white helmets and they would not pair the old orange and white uniforms with the new cobblestone helmet. Many Buccaneers want the rule revised so that they can start playing Throwback Games again.

“On the way back, we are constantly on the threshold of the championship trying to get them moving so we can wear the backs,” Glazer said. “We are not there yet, but there are ongoing discussions. We hope that at some point in the future this will happen because I know how popular they are with our fans.”

Of course, the Buccaneers made a wider comeback of a kind in 2020, introducing a new set of uniforms based largely on what they had worn in their first Super Bowl era. Fans welcomed a return to the more traditional uniforms the team had worn from 1997-2013, and of course it did not hurt that the team immediately won another championship in them.

“In changing the uniform last year, she was received incredibly, clean [look], people liked it, “Glazer said.” It was great to see a slightly more traditional look than we have had in the past. I know our players liked it, our fans liked it and it all worked out. “Everything went well together with the Super Bowl.”

If the Buccaneers are going to make play in front of full crowds at Raymond James Stadium this fall, it will also be exciting because the organization will be defending that Super Bowl LV championship. AND that it is only possible because of how well the whole team handled the challenges of operating within a pandemic. Glazer praised the Buccaneers players for their selfless approach to the season and was particularly impressed with the leadership of Bruce Arians coaching staff.