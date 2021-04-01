CanSinoBIO considers booster for the COVID-19 vaccine





The effectiveness of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine of biotech company CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBio) may decrease over time, according to the company’s chief scientific officer Zhu Tao. During an online presentation Wednesday, Tao said the vaccine is likely to maintain an efficacy rate of 50% or more five to six months after the initial vaccination. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a vaccine must have at least a 50% efficacy rate to be considered effective in preventing COVID-19. Tao added that a booster dose is being considered, with trial participants potentially determined to take a second stroke about six months after their first dose. “A boost six months later led to a seven-fold to ten-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels, so we expect in this case the efficiency to reach over 90%,” Tao said. He said, however, that further clinical trial data is required before accurate efficacy can be determined. Earlier this year, CanSinoBIO found that its vaccine was 65.7% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, based on an analysis from late-stage trials, although it dropped to 65.28% after two weeks. The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in China, Pakistan, Hungary, and Mexico. Another single-dose vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J), recently received EU authorization after being shown to be effective in late-stage trials. The J&J vaccine was found to be 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination. The data also demonstrated that the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing serious illness in all regions and showed protection against hospitalization and death in relation to COVID-19, starting 28 days after vaccination. Single-dose vaccines have been identified as particularly beneficial during the pandemic, with advantages including easier storage and ease of use, as people are not required to return for a second injection. MRNA-based vaccines, such as Pfizer / BioNTech and related Moderna shocks, have higher levels of efficacy compared to CanSinoBIO and J&J vaccines, but also require ultra-low storage temperatures and are administered as part of a regimen with two doses. This has raised issues of storage and distribution – especially in developing countries which may not have the infrastructure to support the widespread use of this type of vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos