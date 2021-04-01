BRAVADA International releases its financial results for fiscal year 2020

Angels – (WIRE BUSINESS) – BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today its full financial results for fiscal year 2020. The main points of the financial results of the Companies are as follows:
Gross revenue for 2020 was $ 4,088,966.
Net income for 2020 was $ 399,752.
Increase inventory in Q4 by $ 233,372 – Website and product line expansion
Repaid $ 63,070 debt.
Rate of return of 1.4% – The average rate of return for online purchases is 20 – 30%. The highest is in the categories of clothing and footwear, according to data from GlobalData.
Cost of Goods for 4th the quarter came higher than previous quarters, as higher cost face masks and PPE purchased at the beginning of the year were sold during Q4. The cost of goods (COGS) is expected to fall sharply in the first quarter of 2021 as new, lower-priced inventory replaced companies’ high-volume products at lower cost levels.
The main points of the fourth quarter
The company saw a significant drop in sales at the end of the November 3 federal election. It affected all company websites and product categories. October was quite strong even though it was still slightly weaker than expected. The company believes this was due to the pre-election media frenzy that consumed most of the country. November and December were significantly weaker in all categories with a marked decline on November 3 and beyond.
The company had tremendous success with its PPE business and face mask that had many high profile clients including professional sports teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, in addition to a number of nationally popular television shows on various channels cable and Hollywood manufacturing companies. The company believes this business will continue until 2021 however, we expect the PPE and face masks business to continue to decline over time.
Fiscal Year 2021
The company is not providing any guidance for fiscal year 2021 given the uncertainties associated with the launch of its new website and their potential performance. The company is not anticipating any major revenue from its new sites in fiscal year 2021 as the SEO process will surely be longer given the crowded sectors in which they are located: pets and fashion supplies of women. BRAVADA has had considerable success in developing its websites as authority sites in their sectors and with it, Google’s excellent first page results in a large number of keywords. This does not mean that the Company will not make any significant progress with its SEO in 2021, it is that the Company does not anticipate any in this fiscal year to be careful.
BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that offer an exciting mix of consumer level and B2B products and services.
Statements looking forward
Certain issues discussed in this announcement include statements, assessments and forecasts regarding BRAVADA Internationals’ business growth, corporate growth and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute future statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Factors or events that may cause the actual results to change may appear from time to time. BRAVADA International assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is warned not to rely unfairly on future statements.