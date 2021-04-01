BRAVADA International releases its financial results for fiscal year 2020





Angels – (WIRE BUSINESS) – BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today its full financial results for fiscal year 2020. The main points of the financial results of the Companies are as follows: Gross revenue for 2020 was $ 4,088,966. Net income for 2020 was $ 399,752. Increase inventory in Q4 by $ 233,372 – Website and product line expansion Repaid $ 63,070 debt. Rate of return of 1.4% – The average rate of return for online purchases is 20 – 30%. The highest is in the categories of clothing and footwear, according to data from GlobalData. Cost of Goods for 4th the quarter came higher than previous quarters, as higher cost face masks and PPE purchased at the beginning of the year were sold during Q4. The cost of goods (COGS) is expected to fall sharply in the first quarter of 2021 as new, lower-priced inventory replaced companies’ high-volume products at lower cost levels. The main points of the fourth quarter The company saw a significant drop in sales at the end of the November 3 federal election. It affected all company websites and product categories. October was quite strong even though it was still slightly weaker than expected. The company believes this was due to the pre-election media frenzy that consumed most of the country. November and December were significantly weaker in all categories with a marked decline on November 3 and beyond. The company had tremendous success with its PPE business and face mask that had many high profile clients including professional sports teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, in addition to a number of nationally popular television shows on various channels cable and Hollywood manufacturing companies. The company believes this business will continue until 2021 however, we expect the PPE and face masks business to continue to decline over time. Fiscal Year 2021 The company is not providing any guidance for fiscal year 2021 given the uncertainties associated with the launch of its new website and their potential performance. The company is not anticipating any major revenue from its new sites in fiscal year 2021 as the SEO process will surely be longer given the crowded sectors in which they are located: pets and fashion supplies of women. BRAVADA has had considerable success in developing its websites as authority sites in their sectors and with it, Google’s excellent first page results in a large number of keywords. This does not mean that the Company will not make any significant progress with its SEO in 2021, it is that the Company does not anticipate any in this fiscal year to be careful. The full financial results of the Companies will be available at 1:30 PST. BRAVADA urges shareholders to review the full 2020 disclosure statement as the Company provides a significant amount of information regarding its operations. The financial results of the Companies can be found here: BRAVADA International Financial Results Circle: BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that offer an exciting mix of consumer level and B2B products and services. Statements looking forward Certain issues discussed in this announcement include statements, assessments and forecasts regarding BRAVADA Internationals’ business growth, corporate growth and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute future statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Factors or events that may cause the actual results to change may appear from time to time. BRAVADA International assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is warned not to rely unfairly on future statements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos