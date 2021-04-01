Sustainability Month shines SDG – UB Now: News and views for UB faculty and staff





By DAVID J. HILL

Sure, there are 30 days in April, but 17 is the magic number for UB Sustainability Month, which starts today. This is the number of Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, that form the basis of the United Nations interconnected strategy to build a better world by 2030. UB has placed the greatest emphasis on the SDG in the years since. the latter, weaving them into all aspects of the university, from academics to operations. SDGs will be in the spotlight as part of Sustainability Month: A different goal will be presented each day in April, with different events related to that SDG. And the UB Sustainability website has been updated with a curated collection of content – including podcasts, volunteer opportunities and further readings – in each of the 17 SDGs. “Like countries around the globe, our campus has embraced the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the framework they provide for advancing solutions to our global challenges,” said A. Scott Weber, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; Hubbard, vice president for finance and administration, said in a message across campus. Also to be noted, The Challenge of the World Challenge returns this spring; has an Inclusive Excellence Summit on April 8; Sustainability Career Panel April 20-21; and, on April 22, a 10 to 10 UB update, the university’s new climate action plan that began last Earth Day. “Sustainability is an effort across the university that is much bigger than an office, and it is much more than just turning off the lights or recycling, even though they are important. “Through 17 SDG lenses, Sustainability Month will highlight the different ways UB is working to advance the triple line of people, the planet and prosperity,” says Sustainability Chief Ryan McPherson. During April, members of the UB community will see and learn more about UB work across the SDG in teaching, research and university engagement. Except this, the campus community will also take a brief look at UB climate action work, from new ways of thinking about heating and cooling as evidenced by the renovation of the Crosby Hall on the South Campus, to provide more opportunities for electric vehicle drivers to be charged on campus, new solar ranges on campus. In their message, Weber and Hubbard noted how vital this work is in light of what happened over the past year. “At UB, we have long been committed to environmental sustainability and our goal is to achieve climate neutrality within the next decade. “This past year has proven our ability to adapt, to listen and to care for each other,” they write. “We know we are resilient and can work together to become “Agents of change in our world. This makes us even more optimistic in our fight against climate change to ensure a bright and healthy future.” Follow along with Sustainability Month events on social media: Instagram, Tweet AND Facebook.







