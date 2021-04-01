People in Aviation Business Aviation News: International Aviation News

Benjamin Murray was appointed president and CEO of Skyservice. Murray, who joined Skyservice late last year initially as president and COO for a transition period before taking on the role of CEO, brings 20 years of business aviation leadership and operational experience to his new role. He was the founder of North Star Solutions and previously served as president and CEO of Executive Jet Management and president of aircraft management and charter for Landmark Aviation.

Joe Park rose to leading partner of BizJetCPA. Park, who serves on the NBAA Tax Committee, joined the firm in 2017 after serving with international accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Pam aircraft promoted Ben Harrow to the president, Peter Westerberg in COO, and Emilio lopez to vp of global services. Recently vp of business development for the Pam Jets, Harrow has more than a decade of leadership experience and has previously served as the U.S. Special Forces detachment commander. Westerberg has served as pilot and aviation manager with more than 9,000 hours of civilian flight time in Part 91 and 135 operations, including several Fortune 50 flight departments. Lopez has served as aviation manager for several Fortune 500 companies.

Emlyn David is united Jetscape Business Aviation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as strategic advisor. David, who has 14 years of general aviation business and investment and strategic development experience, was previously CEO at Skyservice.

Ducommun Incorporated with name Christopher Wampler to the CFO, the controller and the cashier. Previously acting as a temporary CFO and cashier, Wampler has served with Ducommun since 2013 and previously served in controlling positions with Just Fabulous and AO Smith Electrical Products.

IPH Aviation expanded its trading team, appointing Cory Latiolais chief commercial officer, Travis Latiolais vp of commercial and business development, Chelsea Royall capture manager, and Cory Clark business development analyst. Cory Latiolais has worked in all aspects of PHI business over the past 23 years, most recently as senior vice president of commercial and business development. Travis Latiolais brings a background in program management for many helicopter operators and OEMs, including Bristow, RLC, Airbus Helicopters, and most recently as VP at Pathfinder Aviation. Royall was recently promoted to her new role focusing on delivery and proposal strategies and Clark joins PHI from American Airlines.

James Hurley is united Talon Air’s executive team. Hurley has served with the Dassault Falcon Jet since 1988, most recently leading the sales force in the US

Air Card Security Foundation added Richard Morris of CAE and Michael Wootton of Advanced Air on its board of governors. Morris, who has served as director of global security, quality assurance and compliance for CAE, previously spent six years with Etihad Airways. Wootton is the director of operations for Advanced Air and has previously served with companies including NetJets, Basin Aviation and Sierra West Airlines.

Michael Vercio is united FlightSafety International as the old vp of simulation systems. Vercio brings more than 15 years of experience in the aviation industry to engineering, manufacturing and product support in his new role, most recently as general manager of Textron Able Aerospace and McCauley Propeller Systems.

Max Masterson was promoted to sales vp for AvAir. Most recently sales director Masterson joined AvAir in 2017 as an account executive with nearly six years of sales and marketing experience.

Deutsche Aircraft certain Nico Neumann vp of operations and programs, overseeing a number of aspects of the E328eco. Neumann previously held a number of operational positions with 328 Support Services, most recently as Director of Maintenance and Production

Brook aviation promoted Randy Morelock for maintenance vp. Morelock joined Eagle Creek in 1998, holding the positions of avionics director, project manager and avionics technician. He also served as an aviation technician for the U.S. Marine Corps Light Assault Helicopter Squadron.

London Biggin Hill with name Colin Hitchins chief of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and airport sustainability. Hitchins was previously the community engagement manager at London Biggin Hill.

Pula Aviation Services Limited (PASL) promoted Jasmine Sohanta direct its aircraft sales activities. Sohanta joined PASL in 2019 as a sales development and market analyst and has also served with Marshall Aircraft Sales.

Western aircraft has filled a number of leadership positions. M. Tyler West was appointed Pilatus service manager. West has held positions with Pratt & Whitney and Boutique Air, in addition to Western Aircraft. Jeff Watson was appointed Falcon service manager. Having served with Western Aircraft since 2004, Watson was previously the turboprop service manager. Brian Lair is the new quality assurance inspector. Lair joined Western Aircraft in 2007 and has since served as a maintenance technician, job manager, floor inspector and quality control inspector. Adam Young was promoted to chief inspector. Young has seven years of jet aircraft maintenance experience and five years of FAA quality repair station quality inspection experience Part 145. And, Elliott Rupp was promoted to rep of Pilatus PC-24 technology. He joined Western Aircraft in 2011 and served as chief technician.

Flight Support Signature promoted Richard Allsop sales director for EMEA. Allsop, who most recently was a senior sales manager, has served with Signature for 17 years. Signature also assigned Mike Frenchz in the newly created role of senior director for real estate and tenant products. The Frenchman, who has served with the company for 14 years, was most recently the director of FBO operations for the East Signature region.

Adyson Aviation Group with name Rich Eilers US Director of Sales. Eilers brings a 26-year background in the luxury real estate business to his new role, most recently as Viking Yachting Center customer service manager.

Savback helicopters certain Rick Andrew commercial director, establishing a UK presence for the first time. Andrew previously worked at Sloane Helicopters, a sales distributor for Robinson and Leonardo Helicopters in the UK.

FluturimiAwarenamed Dave Diulus as director of sales opportunity. Diulus was previously president of UVair Fuel and before that, COO at Universal Weather and Aviation.

Fargo Jet Center with name Tricia Denny human resources manager. Denny has 15 years of experience in human resources.

Awards and honors

Hugging cofounder Ozires Silva was honored with the Daniel Guggenheim Medal, becoming the first Brazilian to receive international recognition. Founded in 1929 to honor innovators who have made significant strides in aeronautical advancement, the medal is jointly sponsored by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, SAE International, and the Vertical Flight Society.

Born on January 8, 1931, in So Paulo, Brazil, Silva joined the Brazilian Air Force in 1948 and later received a degree in aeronautical engineering from the Aeronautical Technology Institute (ITA). After graduating, he headed the Aircraft Department of the Research and Development Institute and in 1965 began working on a project that would eventually become the Bandeirante. As that program began to develop, Silva joined a group to create Embraer in 1969 to produce the regional twin turbopropin. Silva would become the company’s superintendent director until 1986 and then returned in 1992 for a short period as the company was restructured.

Final Flights

Gary Hodak, a longtime aviation and supplement specialist who served with the Associated Air Center and King Aerospace, died Dec. 13 in Dallas of Alzheimer’s at age 69.

Born on April 27, 1951, in Riga, Russia, his family emigrated to Israel while he was still a boy. He received his aeronautical training with the Israeli Air Force and served in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, according to Texas Jewish Post. A year later he moved to the US, starting his aviation career there with Atlantic Aviation in Wilmington, Delaware. He was then hired by Sunstream Jet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Hodak spent 23 years with the Associated Air Center in Dallas, where he served as director of avionics and managed avionics and modifications to the BBJ and ACJ systems. In 2010, he took a job with King Aerospace in Addison, Texas, where he was director of technical services overseeing major aircraft refurbishment programs.

Michael “Mike” O’Leary, a 50-year-old aviation veteran who had become Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) the longest-serving mayor, died Feb. 14 from complications of Covid-19. He was 69 years old. A celebration of life is planned in advance for September 12 in Phoenix.

O’Leary, who retired from Elliott Aviation in 2020, was born and raised on a farm in northwestern Iowa. After graduating from Emmetsburg High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served two duty tours in Vietnam as a torpedo man on the destroyer USS Towers, according to the AEA.

After leaving the military, he earned a pilot’s license and an A&P mechanical license, beginning his career as an avionics installer. Over the years, he held positions with a number of avionics and electronics companies, including Midcoast Aviation. He was active with the AEA, serving on the board of directors from 1996 to 2009 and chairman from 2002 to 2009, the longest term in the organization’s history.

Michael P. “Mike” Collins, who spent nearly three decades with Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) in various senior editorial and managerial roles, died Feb. 25 in Frederick, Maryland, from Covid-19. He was 59 years old.

Born December 21, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, Collins graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1984 with a degree in photojournalism. He started a career as a photojournalist and editor, but then helped launch Southern Aviators, a regional aviation magazine, according to its obituary information.

In 1994, he joined AOPA as managing editor of AOPA pilot magazine. AOPA said he “quickly became an integral player on the media team”, leading the magazine production process for AOPA pilot AND Flight training, as well as directing the growth of its e-mail newspapers such as AOPA ePilot. Most recently he was technical editor and director of business operations.

Passionate about photography, Collins served as the main organizer of the photography awards program of the Atlanta Photographer Seminar and on the board of the International Association of Aviation Photographers.