Daily cases in Chhattisgarh & Punjab exceed last peak, positivity rate increases to 6.4%

New Delhi: While Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country, in Chhattisgarh and Punjab daily cases have peaked in September last year.

In the last 24 hours, Chhattisgarh reported over 4500 new cases while more than 2,900 people tested positive for the virus in Punjab.

Prior to that, the highest number of daily positives was recorded on September 26 in Chhattisgarh with 3,896 cases. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the threshold was 2,848 cases, which were registered on 17 September.

Daily cases

In the last 24 hours, 72,330 people tested positive for Covid-19 nationwide. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since October 10, 2020.

Number of deaths

India reported 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in the country since 6 December 2020. This has resulted in the death toll of the countries being 1,62,927.

Active cases

Active cases in India rose to 5.84,055 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of active cases in the country. Karnataka has the second highest active cases, but the number is much lower than Maharashtra.

Mortality rate

The overall fatality rate for India has dropped further to 1.33. However, the fatality of the issue in Punjabs rose to 2.86, and is still the highest in the country. Sikkim has the second highest mortality rate at 2.16 while in Maharashtra, the value dropped to 1.94.

The rapid decline in CFR can be attributed to the increase in the percentage of active cases across India.

Daily vaccinations

In the past 24 hours, 20,63,543 doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide. To date, 6,51,17,896 doses of vaccine have been administered in India.

Moreover, 93,34,695 people have received both doses of the vaccine in India so far.

Daily tests

With the increase in cases across the country, testing has also increased, with 11,25,681 tests performed in 1,227 government laboratories and 1,208 private laboratories in India.

A total of 24.4 crawl tests have been performed on site so far.

The degree of positivity

The test positivity rate in India has risen to 6.4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The overall positivity rate, calculated since the onset of the pandemic, is 4.9 percent.

Recovered cases

In the past 24 hours, 40,382 Covid patients have been discharged from hospitals across India. This has brought the total number of recoveries, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 1,14,74,683.

Total cases

In India, a total of 1,22,21,665 people have been infected with Covid-19 so far. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra, followed by Kerala and Karnataka.

States with the highest active cases

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of active cases in the country, which increased to 3,57,604, as 39,544 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 28,12,980 people from Maharashtra were infected with Covid-19 and of these, 54,649 people died. In the last 24 hours, 227 deaths were reported.

With 4,225 new cases in the last 24 hours, Of Karnataka active cases increased to 28,267. With 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 12,567.

A total of 9,97,004 cases were reported by the state.

IN Kerala, active cases rose to 25,559 as the state reported 2,653 new positives in the last 24 hours.

This has brought the total number of cases detected in the state to 11,24,584. With 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Kerala rose to 4,621.

With 25,529 cases, Chhattisgarh there are now more active cases than Punjab. The state reported 4,563 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,49,187.

Chhattisgarh reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,170.

IN Punjab, active cases rose to 23,832, with 2,944 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

With 55 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state death toll rose to 6,868. A total of 2,39,734 people have tested positive for the virus so far in Punjab.

(Edited by Rachel John)

