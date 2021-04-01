FBO Survey Report: 2021 The Americas

For most, 2020 may not fade into a memory fast enough. The Covid pandemic tendons reached almost every person and every business in every country in the world, but some industries such as travel were particularly narrowed by an ever-changing mosaic of government restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.

While private aviation performed better than its transport brothers, it has not yet managed to return to pre-Covid levels in most countries. A year ago, global business aviation usage fell by more than 65 percent compared to April 2019, according to industry data provider JetNet. For North America, it was at 68 percent year-on-year. However, in contrast to airlines, business aviation activity has grown steadily and in December, driven by an increase in charter activity as passengers face reduced commercial availability and large group flight concerns, he rose again within 3 percent worldwide and 5 percent in North America. For 2020, private aviation worldwide ended nearly 18 percent outside the rate set last year, an impact felt by the FBO industry.

In its annual FBO Fuel Sales Survey, the Aviation Business Strategies Group (ABSG) noted 67 percent of FBO respondents reported a year-on-year decline in fuel sales from 2019 and that the main concerns were the effects of the pandemic on the economy, transient aircraft traffic, and keeping their service crews intact.

“Putting 2020 in context, the last time the FBO suffered similar declines was during the Great Recession [2008-2010] when it took about six years to recover where we were at the peak of 2007, ”said Mark Chambers, Managing Partner for Aviation Resource Group International (ARGI).

Although corporate travel has remained well below normal levels, basic and partial stocks have taken the slump, with many new clients entering the private aviation arena for the first time. “The industry saw another new installment of customers entering the private aviation market from the front of the [Part ]121 cab, which was likely to be on the fence in front of Covid, ”said Douglas Wilson, president and longtime partner of FBO Partners. “The value proposition changed for them when Covid struck after cost differentiation was immediately justified to gain a greater place of control over their health.”

Among the FBOs that AIN spoke to this year as part of its annual survey report, most indicated that traffic increased in the second half of 2020 and remained strong until the beginning of this year.

Given these parameters, the needle has turned into a vendor market for FBO owners, unlike the aftermath of the 2008 financial downturn. they are moving more passengers from the airline terminals to the FBO, “the Chambers told AIN. “This has increased interest on the part of the buyer.”

“What has really changed in [mergers and acquisitions] the side is that the resilience of business aviation to exogenous threats like Covid has demonstrated that FBOs behave more like infrastructure from an investment perspective, bringing in a new class of investors, ”Wilson explained. in the middle of the market, infrastructure firms are also entering. “Indeed, currently at play are the two biggest names in the industry: Signature Flight and Atlantic Aviation. Efforts to buy Signature – the largest chain in the world FBO – sparked a bidding war, which since its press release has drawn a $ 4.7 billion bid, while Atlantic-owned Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) has resumed its halted Covid bid to sell companies, with approximately 70 locations in the US.

In addition to the impact on traffic levels, the pandemic urged FBO operators to respond in other ways. Already sweet vases and bars for soft drinks, replaced in many places by pre-packaged packages, in one piece. Plastic screens were mounted on CSR counters, while seating areas in lobbies and lounges were configured to promote social distance. Staff were asked to wear masks while customers, if not mandated by state rules, were encouraged to do so. Some FBOs created temperature control protocols for each employee when they began their shift. New cleanup regimes were adopted as NATA introduced Safety 1st Clean: a voluntary, self-certifying program built around best practices as recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all in an effort to protect staff them and reassure their customers.

Against this background, AIN once again asked its readers to rate the FBOs they visited in five categories: Line Service, Passenger Facilities, Pilot Facilities, Facilities, and CSRs. It is not enough to specialize in just one or two categories, as some of the countries that scored the highest overall score in one category did not place in the top 10 percent of the FBO in this year’s poll. To reach the highest levels, a location must excel in all five categories.