The black adviser leaves the UK government behind the racism report





LONDON (AP) – The UK’s top black adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, the government said on Thursday, a day after a report on racial inequality concluded Britain had no systemic problem with racism.

The government denied any connection between Samuel Kasumu’s departure and the much-criticized report, which has been accused of ignoring the experiences of ethnic British minorities.

The prime minister’s office said Kasumu would step down as special adviser to civil society and communities in May, as was his “plan for several months”.

She denied the resignation had to do with the publication Wednesday of a report by the government-appointed Commission on Race and Ethnic Inequality, which concluded that Britain is not an institutionally racist country. But Simon Woolley, a former government equity adviser and a member of the UK House of Lords, said Kasumu’s departure was linked to the “clumsy” and “divisive” relationship. “(There is a) crisis in No. 10 when it comes to recognizing and tackling persistent racial inequality,” Woolley said. Kasumu had planned to quit smoking in February. He wrote a resignation letter, received from the BBC, accusing Johnson’s Conservative Party of pursuing “a policy submerged in division”. He was persuaded to stay temporarily in his job to work on a campaign that encouraged people from ethnic minorities to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Conservative government launched the investigation into racial inequality following anti-racism protests last year. The panel of experts concluded that while “complete racism” exists in Britain, the country is not “institutionally racist” or “manipulated” against ethnic minorities. Citing steps to close gaps between ethnic groups in educational and economic achievement, the report said race was becoming “less important” as a factor in creating inequalities that are also fostered by class and family background. Many anti-racism activists were skeptical of the findings, saying the commission ignored real obstacles to equality. “Institutionally, we are still racist and that a government-appointed commission … denying its existence is deeply, deeply troubling,” said Halima Begum, chief executive of Runnymede Trust, an think tank on racial equality. The report was widely debated by academics and scientists, who said it ignored the interaction of factors such as poverty, class and race in creating inequality. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted racial breakdown lines, with Britons of Black African descent and Black Caribbean dying from COVID-19 more than double the rate than their white compatriots. Work, basic health conditions and deprivation are all factors in this division. Writing in the British Medical Journal, public health experts Mohammad S. Razai, Azeem Majeed and Aneez Esmail said “structural racism is an important factor in ethnic health inequalities” and accused the report of using “cherry-picked data” “to support a political agenda.

“His efforts to undermine the well-established and evidence-based role of ethnicity in health outcomes will lead to a worsening of systemic inequalities, endangering the lives of more ethnic minorities,” the authors said. Black people in Britain are also three times more likely than whites to be arrested and twice as likely to die in police custody. Like other countries, Britain has faced an uncomfortable account of the race since the death of George Floyd, a Black American, on the knee of an American police officer in May 2020 sparked anti-racism protests around the world. Large crowds in black life protests across the UK last summer called on the government and institutions to confront the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s huge profits from the slave trade. The overthrow of a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol in June sparked a heated debate over how to deal with Britain’s past. Many felt such statues exalted racism and are an insult to the Black Britons. Others, including the prime minister, argued that their removal was erasing a piece of history. Johnson insisted Thursday that his government was not downplaying racism. “There are very serious issues facing our society to do with the racism we need to address,” he said. “We need to do more to fix it, we need to understand the severity of the problem and we will look at all the ideas that the (commission) has presented and we will respond.” ___ Read the full AP coverage of racial issues at https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice.

