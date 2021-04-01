Introducing Expeditions – News New world





Last month, we introduced Expeditions: instant five-player dungeons that will take players to the darkest corners of the Aeternum. There, your party will face terrible threats, learn more about the source of Corruption, uncover the secret motives of the Angryer Land, uncover the deepest threat after the Lost, and delve into the secrets of Ancient Guardians. Players can expect challenging battles that require team skills and coordination to complete. With the release of the Amrine Excavation and the Garden of Genesis, we wanted to share our vision for New World Expeditions and the knowledge behind both of these experiences. Our vision Our vision for the Expeditions can be characterized by three main pillars: Achievable social experience Expeditions require a group of three to five players to complete, and we are actively balancing against five recommended level players. We want players to form groups to participate in a collaborative piece of content, where they will have to use teamwork to overcome challenges, solve puzzles and fight monstrous bosses. New PvE experience The unique mechanics, bosses and special items for the Expeditions will have value on their own and will provide a change of pace from other activities you can try in the open world. Unique and attractive Each Expedition will tell its own story and will be a unique experience. We want to reward players who make the effort and participate in each Expedition with unique loot and gear pieces for that experience to foster exploration and conquest of the various Expeditions spread across the Aeternum. Instead of simply increasing the difficulty of the enemy in successive Expeditions, the mechanics and enigmas will change. For example, AI kits for bosses and mini-bosses will vary, and loot tables will be unique to each Expedition. Germim Amrine The Amrin Excavation is an excavation site just west of the Amrin Temple, where the famous archaeologist Simon Gray and his team have been lost for some time. It is up to the players to go to the depths of this troubled excavation site to discover their fate and discover what happened to the ancient technology they discovered. With a level 25 requirement, the Amrine Excavation is intended to be an introductory experience on Expeditions. Players will discover that puzzle difficulty mechanics and AI are scaled accordingly. The Garden of Genesis In Edengrove, Survivalist Ellwood has discovered a garden where the angry Earth is born. Like the rest of the Edengrove, the garden is infected with a mysterious disease. If allowed to spread, the Plague will continue to swarm from the Garden and threaten Aeternum residents. Players must face the Garden Defenders in order to penetrate the initial heart of the nursery, clear the Blight, and begin the Garden Restoration. As a game expedition at the end, destined for level 60 players, Genesis Garden will serve as a more challenging experience. With these top-level Expeditions, players can expect to solve different types of puzzles, fight different AIs and more to have even more challenging experiences. Looking ahead We are excited to have released the Amrine Excavations and the Garden of Genesis Expeditions at Alpha! Data from the Alpha test as well as feedback from the testers themselves will be studied closely and tuning will be done in systems as we introduce more New World Expeditions. As we continue to develop, we will keep you updated on our social channels and website with content in the future.



