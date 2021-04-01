Myanmar beauty queen creates waves as prayer against coup goes viral





BANGKOK (Kombi / ANN): In March, as the Myanmar junta launched the second month of its bloody strike, beauty queens from around the world were gathering in Bangkok ahead of the Miss Grand International pageant. Among them was Han Lay, Myanmars herself, who watched in horror from the quarantine of her hotel in Bangkok as reports showed that junta forces were massacring peaceful protesters on the streets of her homeland. On March 11, she spoke, appearing on camera in quarantine wearing a dress embroidered with an image of Aung San Suu Kyi, the former leader of Myanmar who has been arrested by the military since taking power on February 1st. I share the same indescribable sadness and grief as each of us in Myanmar, Han Lay said, appreciating the bravery of the protesters, especially the women who were killed. We must win the revolution, she added, weeping. Shortly before Saturday night (March 27), Han Lay came under the spotlight on the Miss Grand International stage in Bangkok as news came from across the border of the bloodiest day of the strike to date, with at least 114 people killed protesting against the coup. Breaking the unwritten rule of beauty pageants, no politics Han Lay got back into the microphone to make a tearful prayer to the world. Today in my country, Myanmar, while I will be in this scene, there are so many people dying, more than 100 people died today. I feel sorry for all the people who lost their lives. She demanded democracy, as well as justice, for her compatriots in Myanmar, in a speech that became headlines around the globe. In response, Miss Grand International organizer Nawat Itsaragrisil told reporters that he had taken the Myanmars contestant under his care. Pointing out that she could not return home after Myanmar airports were closed, he contacted the Immigration Office seeking permission for Han Lay to stay in Thailand. Nawat added that it was his humanitarian duty to help Han Lay. On Wednesday, Myanmar beauty queen spoke again during a press conference. Before I came here, I was protesting … we want democracy now. We are fighting for our people. So many people have died in Myanmar. That is why we [protesters] try to fight more and more. Han Lay also prayed for international intervention to stop the crisis that engulfed her homeland. For now, citizens in Myanmar cannot stop the military. We are now seeking help from the international community. We need the help of the UN now. In Myanmar, all citizens are in a dangerous situation. I have to worry about the future of my countries and the future of the younger generations. And I am the only one who can contact the international [world] for now because I’m in another country. I need to be strong for my family, for my people in Myanmar. – Nation / Asia News Network







