Berlin decided to impose the night ban on Friday meetings

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German capital, Berlin, has decided to impose an overnight ban on Friday meetings and a drop-in of children in kindergarten next week to try to stem a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, media reported. on Thursday. Photograph Photograph: Medical staff members in protective suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with a computed tomography at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe Community Hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch As the weather has returned to warm in recent days, Berliners have come to public spaces for picnics and parties, causing concerns that the coronavirus could spread among young people as schools gradually reopened last month. Last week Chancellor Angela Merkel accused the state’s prime ministers of failing to honor previous agreements to re-impose restrictions if infections rose again as the stalemate gradually eased. The DIVI Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine said Germany urgently needs a two-week blockade, faster vaccinations and mandatory tests in schools. Under the proposals, the Berlin city government decided to announce soon, newspapers said, people would be allowed to be alone or with another person from 9am to 5pm, although children under 14 are excluded. From next Tuesday, people will be allowed to meet at home with only one person from outside their home, compared to the current limit of five people from two families. This will be the first restricted state banned in Berlin since the pandemic began a year ago. The city of Hamburg has already announced on Wednesday that it will limit overnight outings from Friday, with supermarkets and trips closed from 21:00. Christian Karagiannidis, DIVIs scientific director, said about 1,000 other coronavirus patients had been in intensive care since mid-March. On Wednesday, 3,680 people were in intensive care in Germany, DIVI data show. If this rate continues, we will reach the regular capacity limit in less than four weeks, he told the Rheinische Post every day. We are not exaggerating. Our warnings are driven by figures. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, Europe’s most populous country and largest economy, rose by 24,300 to 2,833 million on Thursday, the biggest daily increase since Jan. 14. The reported number of deaths increased from 201 to 76,543. The number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, which the government has used as a key metric to decide on deadlock steps, rose to 134 from 132 on Wednesday and from 113 a week ago. Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Mark Heinrich

