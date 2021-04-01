KNAACK To Sponsor World Competition For The Strongest Man | tidings





ITASCA, Ill., April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –KNAACK,trusted leader in storage of tools AND workplace safety, announced today that it is an official sponsor of 2021 SBD The World’s Strongest Man Competition (WSM), happening June 15-20 IN Sacramento, California. Over the years, fans have watched competitors carry things from cars to refrigerators, from towing planes to attending the infamous Hercules reception. This year, participants will compete in a Deadlift event with KNAACK work boxes just as legendary and enduring as the Strongest Man in the World competition itself. “We are very excited to be the sponsor of the 2021 competition in the strongest Man in the world. There is a determination in trade professionals, similar to the competitors in the WSM competition. In fact, some of the competitors in this year’s competition are professionals themselves. who work hard, “he said Stacy Gardella, Vice President of Brand Marketing, WernerCo. “Our partnership with WSM will allow us to show support for athletes in the race and continue to encourage hard work in jobs around the world.” For over 40 years, WSM has been the world’s leading competition for strong men. Throughout the multi-day event, competitors test their strength and endurance through a range of extreme physical and mental challenges, including lifting, pushing, pulling, carrying and throwing heavy weights such as refrigerators, logs, large trucks, and more. Digital activities through KNAACK channels In addition to sponsorship, KNAACK will launch a digital campaign called “Tools of the Strongman”, highlighting the path to the final event organized this year in Sacramento. The series will be featured on social media channels WSM and KNAACK and will feature brand ambassadors from this year’s WSM competition, including Jerry Pritchett, a welder, who has competed in four WSM races. KNAACK will also use the hashtag #CantCrackKNAACK across its social networks to display on-the-job competition at selected job sites. Be sure to follow along for some intense strength, durability and security content. WSM athletes were notified March 31rr. For the full list of competitors you can visit the website of the Strongest Man in the world. The full list of events for the competition will be announced later this month. The World Strongest Man Race will be broadcast on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network at a later date. To learn more about the World’s Strongest Man, visit http://theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK job storage products, visit www.knaack.com. ABOUT KNAACK KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the leader in the job storage equipment industry, including storage boxes, field stations, rolling benches, and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Beyond the traditional storage and safety of vehicles, KNAACK innovation takes workplace protection to the next level. KNAACK products are produced in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com. ABOUT WERNERCO WernerCo is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, safe storage systems and lightweight construction equipment. The business model and growth of WernerCo is determined by the continuous innovation and improvement of the products, processes and services they offer. WernerCo products are reliable wherever work is done! For a full list of global brands leading the industry, visit www.wernerworldwide.com. FOR THE MOST MAN STORGED OF THE WORLD The Strongest Man in the World is the world’s most prestigious competition for strong men, held annually since 1977. Competitors qualify based on placement in the top three Giants Live events each year. This year’s race at the Strongest Man in the World will see the athletes of the sport’s most dominant force compete for the title. From towing trucks to lifting and pressing logs, every event is created to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength but their ability and mental stamina as well. ABOUT IMG IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events each year; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company. MEDIA CONTACTS: Clara McDowell, WernerCo., 630-919-6085; [email protected] Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; [email protected] View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knaack-to-sponsor-the-worlds-strongest-man-competition-301260557.html SOURCE KNACK

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos