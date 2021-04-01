KNAACK To Sponsor World Competition For The Strongest Man | tidings

ITASCA, Ill., April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –KNAACK,trusted leader in storage of tools AND workplace safety, announced today that it is an official sponsor of 2021 SBD The World’s Strongest Man Competition (WSM), happening June 15-20 IN Sacramento, California. Over the years, fans have watched competitors carry things from cars to refrigerators, from towing planes to attending the infamous Hercules reception. This year, participants will compete in a Deadlift event with KNAACK work boxes just as legendary and enduring as the Strongest Man in the World competition itself.
“We are very excited to be the sponsor of the 2021 competition in the strongest Man in the world. There is a determination in trade professionals, similar to the competitors in the WSM competition. In fact, some of the competitors in this year’s competition are professionals themselves. who work hard, “he said Stacy Gardella, Vice President of Brand Marketing, WernerCo. “Our partnership with WSM will allow us to show support for athletes in the race and continue to encourage hard work in jobs around the world.”
For over 40 years, WSM has been the world’s leading competition for strong men. Throughout the multi-day event, competitors test their strength and endurance through a range of extreme physical and mental challenges, including lifting, pushing, pulling, carrying and throwing heavy weights such as refrigerators, logs, large trucks, and more.
Digital activities through KNAACK channels
In addition to sponsorship, KNAACK will launch a digital campaign called “Tools of the Strongman”, highlighting the path to the final event organized this year in Sacramento. The series will be featured on social media channels WSM and KNAACK and will feature brand ambassadors from this year’s WSM competition, including Jerry Pritchett, a welder, who has competed in four WSM races. KNAACK will also use the hashtag #CantCrackKNAACK across its social networks to display on-the-job competition at selected job sites. Be sure to follow along for some intense strength, durability and security content.
WSM athletes were notified March 31rr. For the full list of competitors you can visit the website of the Strongest Man in the world. The full list of events for the competition will be announced later this month. The World Strongest Man Race will be broadcast on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network at a later date.
To learn more about the World’s Strongest Man, visit http://theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK job storage products, visit www.knaack.com.
ABOUT KNAACK
KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the leader in the job storage equipment industry, including storage boxes, field stations, rolling benches, and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Beyond the traditional storage and safety of vehicles, KNAACK innovation takes workplace protection to the next level. KNAACK products are produced in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.
ABOUT WERNERCO
WernerCo is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, safe storage systems and lightweight construction equipment. The business model and growth of WernerCo is determined by the continuous innovation and improvement of the products, processes and services they offer. WernerCo products are reliable wherever work is done! For a full list of global brands leading the industry, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.
FOR THE MOST MAN STORGED OF THE WORLD
The Strongest Man in the World is the world’s most prestigious competition for strong men, held annually since 1977. Competitors qualify based on placement in the top three Giants Live events each year. This year’s race at the Strongest Man in the World will see the athletes of the sport’s most dominant force compete for the title. From towing trucks to lifting and pressing logs, every event is created to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength but their ability and mental stamina as well.
ABOUT IMG
IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events each year; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.
