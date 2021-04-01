Rainy seasons today, rain in winter / snow in north / northwest





BANGOR, Maine (WABI) – The low pressure moving along a cold front with slow motion will bring us a wet Thursday. Take a good look at the periods of rain, occasionally heavy, then afternoon in the scattered rains. Total rainfall of 1-2 is expected in many places. The combination of heavy rain and the melting of the remaining snow pack especially especially across the north may cause some rivers and streams to fill their shores, but widespread flooding seems impossible at this time. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Northern Maine until Friday morning due to today’s rainfall and snowmelt. (WABI) The colder air moving behind the cold front will cause temperatures to drop from northwest to southeast across the state as the day progresses. This will cause rain to change to a winter and snowy mix for the areas around Greenville in Millinocket and the points to the north and west. Slight accumulations of a layer in 1 possible with slightly higher amounts of 1-4 possible in the far northwestern parts of the state. Temperatures will start in the ’40s to close to 50 for most spots and will drop between the’ 30s all over the north and the upper ’30s to the low’ 40s elsewhere during the day. Any prolonged rain or snowfall will shift early tonight, followed in part by cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to 20s for overnight levels. Temperatures will drop as the day progresses (WABI) The rain will change to a mixture of winter and snow for the northern and northwestern parts of the state today. (WABI) Friday seems drier as the storm moves east of us. The low pressure in the upper atmosphere levels will be over the region, holding a chance for some snowfall in our forecast on Friday mostly across the north. Alternatively look for variable cloudy skies and cooler weather on Fridays with ups and downs between the 30s to the low 40s. High pressure will bring us a pleasant but cool start to the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and ups and downs between the ’30s to’ 40s. Easter Sunday generally looks good with morning sunlight leaving room for rising clouds during the afternoon as a storm system in our east works westward toward the region. Sunday temperatures will be more seasonal with increases in the 40s. The storm in our east will bring us an opportunity for some rain and snow on Monday. Today: Periods of rain, occasionally in the morning, then in the afternoon in scattered rains. Rain will change to a mixture of winter and snow for the areas around Greenville in Millinocket and the points to the north and west. Accumulations of a layer in 1 possible with slightly higher amounts of 1-4 possible in the far northwestern parts of the state. Achievements between 39-50 early, then fall between the 30s in the north and the upper 30s in the low ’40s elsewhere from late morning to afternoon. The wind will be north 5-15 MPH with winds up to 20-25 MPH possible. Tonight: An early rain or snow shower is possible then partly in the clouds. Colder with low levels in the ’20s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH. Friday: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid ’30s to’ 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH. Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid ’30s to’ 40s. Easter Sunday: It gets cloudy. Some possible late showers. High achievements in the 40s to 50s. Monday: It may rain and snow. Achievements in the ’40s. Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

